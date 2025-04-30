Is KFC's Chicken Gluten-Free?

Those on a gluten-free diet understand the importance of double-checking ingredient lists and ensuring as little cross-contamination as possible. While plenty of fast food joints have rolled out gluten-free options to make life a little easier for gluten-free customers, not every chain has upgraded to make accommodations. While Chick-fil-A has taken extra steps to cook gluten-free foods in separate fryers, the cooking method for KFC's extra crispy chicken has not changed. Unfortunately, our gluten-free friends should probably skip KFC in their fast food rotation. In case you were wondering, none of the restaurant's chicken is gluten-free.

Most of KFC's chicken items are coated in a batter containing wheat flour, which makes them inedible for those avoiding gluten. Beloved entrees from the Original Recipe chicken and hot wings to popcorn chicken (which was not completely taken off KFC's menu, contrary to popular belief) are dangerous for gluten-free foodies. Even the mini fillets and the dipped bites are smothered in the wheat-flour-based batter. Even if, hypothetically, KFC jumped on the gluten-free train and introduced a gluten-free chicken, it may still be dangerous to consume, since the chain uses shared fryers and the risk for cross-contamination is high.