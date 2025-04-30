Is KFC's Chicken Gluten-Free?
Those on a gluten-free diet understand the importance of double-checking ingredient lists and ensuring as little cross-contamination as possible. While plenty of fast food joints have rolled out gluten-free options to make life a little easier for gluten-free customers, not every chain has upgraded to make accommodations. While Chick-fil-A has taken extra steps to cook gluten-free foods in separate fryers, the cooking method for KFC's extra crispy chicken has not changed. Unfortunately, our gluten-free friends should probably skip KFC in their fast food rotation. In case you were wondering, none of the restaurant's chicken is gluten-free.
Most of KFC's chicken items are coated in a batter containing wheat flour, which makes them inedible for those avoiding gluten. Beloved entrees from the Original Recipe chicken and hot wings to popcorn chicken (which was not completely taken off KFC's menu, contrary to popular belief) are dangerous for gluten-free foodies. Even the mini fillets and the dipped bites are smothered in the wheat-flour-based batter. Even if, hypothetically, KFC jumped on the gluten-free train and introduced a gluten-free chicken, it may still be dangerous to consume, since the chain uses shared fryers and the risk for cross-contamination is high.
KFC's menu isn't very gluten-free friendly
Kentucky Fried Chicken first opened its doors in 1952, spearheaded by Harland Sanders with an original recipe for fried chicken that has captured the palates of patrons ever since. However, that recipe, as "finger-licking good" as it may be, was not designed with gluten-free customers in mind. In fact, there isn't much on the menu that accommodates gluten-free customers at all. The chain's popular wraps are also notorious for containing gluten, as are the pot pies and bowls.
So, what items on the KFC menu are safe for gluten-free customers to eat? Mainly just the side dishes. Items such as corn on the cob, green beans, coleslaw, and sweet kernel corn are deemed safe from gluten or wheat. Mashed potatoes are technically safe too, but the gravy does contain gluten, so you will have to ask about leaving it off. The Caesar salad and house salad qualify as gluten- and wheat-free as long as there are no pieces of KFC's chicken on them. Although, given the possibilities of cross-contamination at almost every step of the way, it may be a good idea to skip KFC and instead try one of the 14 best fast food restaurants for a gluten-free meal.