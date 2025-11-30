This Pizza Chain Serves The Absolute Worst Cheesy Bread

It never feels like a bad idea to order pizza. Whether you're having people over to watch a movie or just can't summon the strength to cook a homemade meal, a delicious dinner is always just one phone call away. But you know what makes pizza night even better? A side of cheesy bread. Unless, of course, you are ordering from Papa John's. In that case, you might want to opt for wings, as Papa John's came in dead last on our pizza chain cheesy bread ranking.

According to Selena Aiyla, the Tasting Table writer who undertook this side dish investigation, the problems were evident from the start. "The second I took a bite of this classic cheese stick-style cheesy bread," she wrote, "I knew immediately where I'd place it." She went on to describe the cheesy bread as insipid in every way: flat, flavorless — except for the bitter char on the bottom — with the texture of cardboard and with none of the gooey, stretchy cheese that is pretty much the whole reason we eat this favorite pizza side. "It was also the most pricey item on this list," she added, "so it's not like Papa John's sacrificed quality to keep costs down."

The only note of positivity was that Papa John's cheesy bread came with a spicy garlic dipping sauce. The sauce was unfortunately not enough to salvage the experience, but it was a good way to mask the flavor and make the side dish more bearable.