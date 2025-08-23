5 Pizza Chain Cheesy Breads, Ranked Worst To Best

I'm a firm believer that no pizza-filled movie night is complete without a few classic pizza chain sides — a Caesar salad, some garlic knots, or, the most classic of them all, good old-fashioned cheesy bread. In fact, sometimes the cheesy bread, while simple and unsuspecting, ends up being the star of the show. You just have to know where to look.

So, I set out to try the cheesy bread from several different pizza chains and report back on the flavor, texture, and overall uniqueness of each. In determining which were the best and which were the worst, I asked myself the overarching question: If I were already grabbing pizza from this restaurant, would cheesy bread be worth tacking onto my order, or would it just be additional grease and monetary cost? While decadent, there's nothing worse than spending your hard-earned money on a subpar cheese stick that doesn't satisfy your craving for something gooey and garlicky. Moreover, I asked myself whether I would go out of my way to get pizza here just because I'd also like to snag a box of its cheesy bread. Whether you're hosting a birthday party, feeding a whole team of Little League players, or just looking to indulge a bit with a cozy night in and a rerun of "When Harry Met Sally," this ranking will point you in the right direction.