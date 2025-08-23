5 Pizza Chain Cheesy Breads, Ranked Worst To Best
I'm a firm believer that no pizza-filled movie night is complete without a few classic pizza chain sides — a Caesar salad, some garlic knots, or, the most classic of them all, good old-fashioned cheesy bread. In fact, sometimes the cheesy bread, while simple and unsuspecting, ends up being the star of the show. You just have to know where to look.
So, I set out to try the cheesy bread from several different pizza chains and report back on the flavor, texture, and overall uniqueness of each. In determining which were the best and which were the worst, I asked myself the overarching question: If I were already grabbing pizza from this restaurant, would cheesy bread be worth tacking onto my order, or would it just be additional grease and monetary cost? While decadent, there's nothing worse than spending your hard-earned money on a subpar cheese stick that doesn't satisfy your craving for something gooey and garlicky. Moreover, I asked myself whether I would go out of my way to get pizza here just because I'd also like to snag a box of its cheesy bread. Whether you're hosting a birthday party, feeding a whole team of Little League players, or just looking to indulge a bit with a cozy night in and a rerun of "When Harry Met Sally," this ranking will point you in the right direction.
5. Papa John's
The second I took a bite of this classic cheese stick-style cheesy bread, I knew immediately where I'd place it. It was destined to be at the very bottom of my ranking. It was everything a cheesy bread shouldn't be. It was flat. It was flavorless. The cheese had no gooey pull to it. It wasn't seasoned — I'm talking not even notably salty. To top it all off, the cheese sticks were pretty burnt, and the char was evident in the bitter flavor. I even noted that the cheese sticks tasted like cardboard — and I don't say this humorously like most food reviewers do! Seriously, it had the papery flavor of cardboard. The texture was also similar to cardboard in that it was very firm and hard to chew through. It wasn't fluffy or moist like it could have been. It was also the most pricey item on this list, so it's not like Papa John's sacrificed quality to keep costs down.
That being said, this one did set itself apart by coming with a spicy garlic sauce that was thin, oily, and flavorful. The cheesy bread options came with thick marinara. Now, the spicy garlic sauce didn't save the experience, but it was a good way to mask the flavor and make this side more bearable.
4. Pizza Hut
Unfortunately, my experience with Pizza Hut was pretty comparable to my experience with Papa John's. I say this solemnly because I did love this pizza chain growing up, so it holds some nostalgia, but its cheese sticks were just, truthfully, unimpressive despite being a popular Pizza Hut item. Visually, they looked almost identical to the Papa John's cheese sticks — just as lifeless. However, they were notably saltier, so they at least had some flavor.
However, I'd say they were a little too salty, and because Pizza Hut didn't season the cheese sticks with other spices or herbs, the saltiness fell flat and ended up working against the side overall. Thankfully, the cheesy bread wasn't burnt and didn't taste like cardboard. Another unfortunate similarity to Papa John's had to do with the consistency of the cheese. Both were on the dry side and could've had more of a gooey pull-apart quality, causing them to fail the texture test.
The texture of Pizza Hut's bread, however, was a bit more appealing than Papa John's. This one was chewier and more moist. It was a lot less stiff and could be bitten into much more easily. Overall, Pizza Hut's cheese sticks weren't great, but I'd probably still eat them if they were offered to me at a house party, which is more than I can say about Papa John's.
3. Little Caesars
Let's be honest, Little Caesars tends to get a bad rap. Now, I've never personally understood it, but that is nonetheless the reason I expected this one to rank at the very bottom. At such a suspiciously low price, you usually can't expect much. Luckily, this one impressed me. Just like the name — Italian cheese bread — implies, this take on cheesy bread was smothered in a variety of dried herbs that brought out the sharpness of the cheese, which added to the experience. It was a great way to put Italian seasoning to use, and the unique taste set this cheesy bread apart from the others on this list.
On top of that, the bread itself was much thicker than other brands. It was particularly soft and fluffy, which was something the lower-ranked brands lacked. I was surprised at how different this item was. With the thick bread and the heavy seasoning, I couldn't help but notice it resembled a deep-dish pizza. Sitting in front of me was a side of bread that somehow tasted like the entrée itself, which made me feel like it was worth the purchase. This is especially true when you factor in the cost, as this cheesy bread was one of the least expensive on this list. I could definitely see myself ordering pizza from Little Caesars just to tack this onto the order if I were in the mood for a good side of bread.
2. Famous Famiglia
By virtue of this being a less widespread chain and its arrival to me in more homestyle packaging — tin foil — rather than a name-branded box, I did expect that this cheesy bread would automatically shoot to the bottom of the list. However, this one proved to be the most surprising of them all. It came off as the most authentic out of all the cheesy breads I tried. It consisted of a garlic bread that was sliced in the middle, similar to how a sub is sliced. The middle was filled with a very thick layer of mozzarella cheese, chunks of minced garlic that added pops of unexpected zest, and even pieces of fresh parsley. Immediately, I could tell this cheesy bread had been given more attention and care than was given to the other cheesy breads on this list.
Looking at the actual bread, I did assume this take on the popular Italian side would be harder to chew. However, it turned out to be softer than it looked. I do think it could have had a bit more flavor and that the sub-style wasn't exactly necessary, as a stuffed bread could've succeeded in sandwiching the cheese. Though overall, this side was pretty good. It's the first item on this list that I could see myself going to purchase if I were craving cheesy bread, even if I wasn't already looking to grab a box of pizza.
1. Domino's
I thought this one would champion this list, and as expected, it did. Domino's is my favorite pizza chain, so I may be a tad biased here. But I really do think Domino's signature garlic oil makes any item it's used on an automatic winner. It was wonderfully flavorful, with butter and garlic at the forefront. This cheesy bread was surprisingly doughy, making it easily the most delectable option on this list. The bread itself actively added to the experience rather than taking a backseat. It was chewy, soft, and, most importantly, never burnt, stiff, or difficult to chew like some of the other breads in this ranking. And speaking of textures, this stuffed cheesy bread managed to craft a perfect sensory balance. Between the crispy seasoned top, doughy bread, and gooey cheese stuffed into the middle, all bases were covered.
Additionally, this was the only cheesy bread ranked here that utilized multiple cheeses. Moreover, I could tell they were of better quality. In fact, Domino's claims it uses "100% mozzarella and cheddar." The milkiness of the mozzarella pairs well with the sharpness of the cheddar, as the two differed greatly from each other in a complementary fashion. Overall, the Domino's stuffed cheesy bread accomplished everything it needed to as far as cheesy breads go. I can confidently say I'd both order this alongside pizza, and go out of my way to grab solo if I were craving it.
Methodology
Determining which cheesy breads were going to land in the bottom half and which were going to land in the top half was pretty obvious upon the first bite. Papa John's and Pizza Hut lacked overall quality because they missed all major marks: flavor, texture, quality, and uniqueness. These two were very bland-tasting, stiff and thin, low-quality, and not at all exciting in concept.
Determining which of the top breads would take first place was actually a bit more challenging, possibly because they excelled in uniqueness. The top three were nothing like each other, but all of them performed well in terms of flavor, texture, and quality. Ultimately, I chose Domino's as the winner of this ranking because of the balance it strikes with the variety of textures and multiple cheeses. While Famous Famiglia was a very close second with its fresh parsley and minced garlic, I did feel that the bread itself could've been more interesting and ultimately didn't beat out the doughy, garlic-seasoned Domino's offering.
Seeing as cheesy bread is a side dish, I also had to consider the practicality of ordering each. Would it be worth tacking onto my pizza order? Would I order pizza at an establishment just because I also wanted some of its cheesy bread? Most importantly, would I go out of my way to grab this side even if I weren't ordering pizza at all? Ultimately, the bottom two did not positively pass these questions, while the top two did.