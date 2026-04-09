The Popular Chicken Chain To Skip Ordering Takeout From, According To Customers

To many budget-conscious consumers, ordering out just doesn't feel worth it anymore – especially if the meal you just shelled out for is a disappointing dud. Even if you (as the jingle says) "love that chicken from Popeyes," chances are you probably won't love ordering takeout from this chain. We understand a craving for fried chicken and Cajun fries, or Popeyes mac and cheese (a favorite of Anthony Bourdain). But when it comes to ordering takeout from the chain, the majority of foodies seem unhappy with their overall experience. The chief issue is problems with orders, like missing or incorrect food, and no way to remedy mix-ups due to unhelpful staff and inadequate online platforms for reporting errors.

One Reddit thread with over 600 upvotes writes, "Popeyes has to be the worst restaurant to pick up orders from. Period." The poster cites recurring culprits like inconsistent projected wait times ("'5 minutes later' always turns into a half hour") and exceptionally rude customer service. As the top comment puts it, "In theory Popeyes is good. Like the food is good. When they have it. But they run out of chicken. A lot. And the service sucks. The idea of Popeyes is good but it's always disappointing." Others chime in, "It's the only fast food place I've been to that actually runs out of food [...] And yeah, the service is the worst out of any fast food place I've been to," and (wittily) "Homie that's all part of the Popeyes brand."