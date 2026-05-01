10 Best Rims For Your Margarita Beyond Salt, According To Experts

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There's a reason why salt rims are common on margaritas. Those little white rocks rimming the glass gussy up the drink, making it even more enticing. After all, if the cocktail looks inviting, odds are you're going to enjoy it even more. But salt isn't just there for looks; it complements the drink, as well.

"Salinity can play a major role in cocktails and inherently enhances flavors," says mixologist and frequent "Bar Rescue" consultant Mia Mastroianni, "and the margarita and all of its variations are no exception." While Kosher white salt is the typical choice, it's not the only option. It's not uncommon for chefs and bartenders to elevate their margaritas with a chunky salt like pink or black Himalayan salt for a contrast of color. It's an easy alternative that Mastroianni reveals "can add an immediate, unexpected wow-factor" without changing the cocktail's flavor.

Of course, while salt may be the classic choice, it's not the only option for your margarita. In fact, many bartenders are rimming margarita glasses with everything from Tajín to citrus zest to brightly colored sprinkles. Each of these can transform the look of a drink, and alter the flavor, as well. With that in mind, we spoke to six experts about the best margarita rim alternatives to change things up, whether for flavor or aesthetics. These 10 options will definitely alter the way you see a margarita, and you may even find a new rim that forever changes the way you make the cocktail.