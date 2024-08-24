For Restaurant-Worthy Guacamole, You Need A Few Shakes Of This Ingredient
Perhaps you've tasted the zesty deliciousness of French fries flavored with Tajín. It's time to carry the seasoning blend over to your next batch of next-level guacamole. While you can spruce up guacamole recipes with various flavored salts and drizzles of hot sauce, Tajín delivers a zesty addition that can shine a light on the lime juice you've squeezed into your dish. This is an easy addition, well worth its weight in salt.
Delivering spicy, sour, and salty-tasting notes, Tajín brings all the right flavors into your fingertips. Dried ground red chilis — purportedly a blend of chiles de arbol, guajillo, and pasillo — are mixed with sea salt and dehydrated lime juice to make the blend. The result is a zingy and zesty flavor with just the right amount of heat to keep palates intrigued. Tajín has become a household staple for good reason, and with a quick sprinkle, you can play up some of the tastiest flavors already present in bowls of guacamole to mirror what you might sample at a restaurant.
A flavorful theme for your next party
Instead of preparing your usual guacamole dish with smashed-up avocados, add a sprinkle of this spice to make a truly crave-worthy guacamole. Clásico Seasoning is kosher and both sugar and gluten-free, so you can dust the flavorful powder into your dishes without having to worry about catering to the special dietary restrictions of the guests at your party.
Since this seasoning pairs well with avocado, you can consider sprinkling it on top of the mashed-up avocado pieces you have spread onto toast or stir a teaspoon into a bowl of whipped avocado that can be presented as a dip. The powdery ingredient couldn't be easier to use to punch up slices of fruit like mango and pineapple and build depth in classic recipes like deviled eggs. You can also sprinkle the seasoning on top of the chips you intend to serve or use Tajín to garnish the glasses meant for the margaritas you plan to pour. While friends with experienced palates may be able to detect your smart inclusion, others may simply think you've stolen recipes from a restaurant.