For Restaurant-Worthy Guacamole, You Need A Few Shakes Of This Ingredient

Perhaps you've tasted the zesty deliciousness of French fries flavored with Tajín. It's time to carry the seasoning blend over to your next batch of next-level guacamole. While you can spruce up guacamole recipes with various flavored salts and drizzles of hot sauce, Tajín delivers a zesty addition that can shine a light on the lime juice you've squeezed into your dish. This is an easy addition, well worth its weight in salt.

Delivering spicy, sour, and salty-tasting notes, Tajín brings all the right flavors into your fingertips. Dried ground red chilis — purportedly a blend of chiles de arbol, guajillo, and pasillo — are mixed with sea salt and dehydrated lime juice to make the blend. The result is a zingy and zesty flavor with just the right amount of heat to keep palates intrigued. Tajín has become a household staple for good reason, and with a quick sprinkle, you can play up some of the tastiest flavors already present in bowls of guacamole to mirror what you might sample at a restaurant.