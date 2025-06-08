Elevate Your Margaritas With This Chunky Salt Rim

Salt on the rim of the glass of a margarita is not just a garnish, it is an ingredient that's crucial to the cocktail. It balances the acidity and sweetness, helps to cleanse the palate, and adds a savory element that keeps you coming back for the next sip. When it comes to salting the rim, kosher salt is much preferred to common table salt since the crystals are coarser, which helps keep them attached to the rim and makes the salt dissolve more slowly. But here is another idea that works just as well, or better: Try using pink salt for a different taste and a more attractive look.

There are many kinds of pink salts in varying shades of color, depending on the source and the place from which they are obtained, which range from India, Peru, Australia, and Mexico, among others. Perhaps the most famous is Himalayan pink salt, a rock salt mined in Pakistan, on the foothills of the Himalayas, and more specifically from the Khewra Salt Mines. These underground caves, which were once an ancient ocean, have been mined since before Alexander the Great, producing a naturally pink salt that gets its color from trace amounts of iron oxide.

In contrast, the pink salt from Celestun, in the Mexican Yucatan peninsula, comes from saltwater lagoons that are rich in minerals and a habitat for brine shrimp known as artemia, a deep pink crustacean that gives color to the salt and the flamingos that feed on it. The ancient Maya were already harvesting the salt, and that artisanal process is still used today. This salt is lighter in color, finer, and milder, but has a sticky, coarse texture that makes it perfect for your margarita rim.