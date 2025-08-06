The Classic Coconut Macaroons You Can Make With 3 Ingredients
Typically found on a Passover table, coconut macaroons are a delicious dessert no matter the time of year. These delightful treats can typically accommodate gluten-free diets to satisfy just about anyone with a sweet tooth. The simplest coconut macaroon recipes are minimal yet effective, with some recipes requiring as few as three basic ingredients. Using just a can of sweetened condensed milk, flaked coconut, and a generous portion of vanilla extract, you can make a batch of memorable macaroons.
The basic process to prepare this macaroon recipe involves gently combining all three ingredients, adding scoops of the mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and baking the cookies until lightly browned. The baking time should take no more than 10 and 12 minutes. Much like those made famous by Danny Macaroons, turning the traditional treat into a simplified version limits your time in the kitchen, allowing you to enjoy these desserts even quicker. Considering the three ingredients needed, you can also try a few different variations to better suit your taste and texture preferences. With such a simplified list of ingredients, there are plenty of possibilities for dressing up your dessert with some complementary flair and flavoring.
Making the most of your macaroons
To prepare three-ingredient macaroons, you'll need equal parts of sweetened flaked coconut and a can of sweetened condensed milk, approximately 14 ounces of each. In addition to the first two ingredients, you'll also need about a tablespoon of vanilla extract to taste. Using a sweetened main ingredient like Fiesta Tropicalé Sweetened Coconut Flakes is advisable over an unsweetened version to maximize the flavor. You can also try other flavor extracts in addition to or in place of the vanilla.
If you don't have sweetened condensed milk, the best way to substitute it is with your own homemade version. This can be easily done by simmering whole milk, sugar, and salt on a stovetop until it browns and thickens. You can also add a teaspoon of vanilla extract to the finished product to enhance its taste.
To change up the texture of your macaroons, try folding in your favorite dried fruits such as cranberries, raisins, apricots, or cherries. You can also chop up walnuts, pecans, or hazelnuts to add to the mix. Mix up the flavors of your extract by adding half the vanilla and supplementing the rest with an almond flavoring. Dip your desserts in dark chocolate, milk chocolate, or white chocolate, or drizzle your favorite toppings over a plate of freshly baked coconut cookies. Any way you choose to prepare this sweet treat, just a handful of ingredients will get you on your way.