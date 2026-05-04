4 Menu Items To Avoid Ordering At In-N-Out

For those who have never had the pleasure of setting foot inside an In-N-Out, first off, I'm sorry. Second, you honestly might want to consider a road trip. There is a reason that In-N-Out is widely considered to be the best American burger chain, and has won the public affection of such noted culinary names as Gordon Ramsay, Anthony Bourdain, Ina Garten, and Julia Child. With the chain slowly spreading its domain, the nearest store is likely closer than ever — there are now over 400 locations in 10 states, even as far east as Tennessee.

Back when I made my first visit to an In-N-Out, it was still very much a West Coast chain. I grew up out east, but had recently moved to Colorado and was working as a wildland firefighter. The crew I was with was dispatched to a fire on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Northern California, and throughout the entire drive in that direction, there were intermittent rumblings throughout the rig about whether or not we might make a stop at an In-N-Out. I honestly didn't know much about it, but the excitement throughout the crew was palpable.

Shortly after crossing over the border into California, the unofficial birthplace of fast food, the crew got their wish, and we stopped for burgers. It was, in no uncertain terms, a life-changing fast food experience, and by far the best chain restaurant burger I'd ever eaten. Over the ensuing years, I've been back countless times and explored the menu thoroughly. It is not a long menu; the chain keeps things pretty simple aside from all of the secret menu items, and most of it is excellent. There are, however, a few items that are better off ignored.