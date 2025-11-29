8 Restaurant Chains Serving The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Grilled cheese is a familiar favorite for all ages. It's highly beloved because it's a comforting flavor combination and can be a safe food while dining out when you're not in the mood for something with a bunch of added flavors and textures. Given that it is such a staple, we were surprised that chain restaurants don't frequently serve it on their menus. Most of the ones that do have it listed keep it on the kids' menu.

In our foodie-loving opinion, grilled cheese sandwiches should be a mainstay on more menus, along the likes of chicken tenders, burgers, or pizza. In fact, it's easier to make than any of those things, making it a stellar menu option for restaurants. If you're in the mood for a grilled cheese while you're out and about, you might not have a lot of choices, but we did find the best chain eateries serving up the cheesy bread dish. We compiled this best-of list based on the ingredients used, included sides, notable features, as well as public reviews, but we also included our personal experiences or previous Tasting Table insights where applicable. No matter what, you'll know where to get a good sandwich if you're in the mood for the dish. We will talk about the sandwich, why it's special, and what people say about it. Prepare to add a few of these joints to your must-try list.