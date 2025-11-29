8 Restaurant Chains Serving The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Grilled cheese is a familiar favorite for all ages. It's highly beloved because it's a comforting flavor combination and can be a safe food while dining out when you're not in the mood for something with a bunch of added flavors and textures. Given that it is such a staple, we were surprised that chain restaurants don't frequently serve it on their menus. Most of the ones that do have it listed keep it on the kids' menu.
In our foodie-loving opinion, grilled cheese sandwiches should be a mainstay on more menus, along the likes of chicken tenders, burgers, or pizza. In fact, it's easier to make than any of those things, making it a stellar menu option for restaurants. If you're in the mood for a grilled cheese while you're out and about, you might not have a lot of choices, but we did find the best chain eateries serving up the cheesy bread dish. We compiled this best-of list based on the ingredients used, included sides, notable features, as well as public reviews, but we also included our personal experiences or previous Tasting Table insights where applicable. No matter what, you'll know where to get a good sandwich if you're in the mood for the dish. We will talk about the sandwich, why it's special, and what people say about it. Prepare to add a few of these joints to your must-try list.
Mimi's Cafe
We have fond memories of visiting Mimi's Cafe and wish there were more locations. If you have one next to you, then you might want to go there for a comforting grilled cheese sandwich (but the restaurant also made our list of scrumptious chain restaurant breakfasts). Get your grilled cheese sandwich fix with the Five-Way Grilled Cheese. It is made with, you guessed it, five types of cheese — cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss, and Monterey Jack that's melted between slices of Parmesan sourdough. No wonder it made it on this list; it is perfect for any cheese lover. We think the mildly nutty Swiss paired with the cheese pull you get from mozzarella makes this a real star.
Better yet, it is part of an offer where you can get a sandwich as well as a cup of soup or a small salad. We added this Mimi's dish to the list because of the attention to detail, the cheese medley, and the fact that it is not an afterthought. It is not just a boring sandwich, but it's part of a bigger meal. Plus, other people think it's pretty scrumptious, too, noting that it's actually their favorite of all time. Be sure to try this the next time you're at Mimi's Cafe when you want an elevated, well-loved grilled cheese.
The Original Pancake House
If you find yourself at The Original Pancake House, check ahead to see if your store has the grilled cheese, as it seems to vary by location. Not only that, but locations may serve different grilled cheeses, which is certainly unique. We found a couple of options on the adult menu and then something on the kids' menu. The flavorful ingredients drew us to this restaurant's artisan grilled cheese listing. Here, it's served on multigrain bread along with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, and then jazzed up with sauteed spinach, some grilled onion, sun-dried tomato, and a touch of garlic. The sandwich is then grilled in Parmesan butter to take things up a notch. So, as you might deduce, this is not a basic grilled cheese in the slightest.
As a bonus, it is absolutely huge, stacked with goodies. You may be able to find a standard grilled cheese, but that may depend on the location. If you happen to see it on the menu, some reviewers say it's a top-tier grilled cheese — one of the best they've had. We also spotted a regular grilled cheese on the kids' menu, and it's served with fruit or hash browns. Kids seem to enjoy it, and parents note that it is priced fairly for what you get. The value, flavor, potential options, and positive reviews ensure all of The Original Pancake House's grilled cheese options secure themselves as a must-try.
The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory has grown into one of our favorite spots, thanks to its quality and from-scratch kitchen practices, so it's not really a shock that the grilled cheese makes it on the list. Despite having around 250 items on its menu, an adult grilled cheese is nowhere to be found (shocking, really). Instead, you'll find it on the kids' menu and, wow, are they delicious. The adorable grilled cheese sandwich is cut into smaller, yet still-thick strips to give them a striking look compared to your average sandy that's simply sliced in half.
Not only that, but the pieces are then stacked on top of each other in a Jenga-like manner. The strips and formation make this a fun pick for children, which makes it feel intentional and interesting. The grilled cheese is served with a side of fries or fresh fruit. Although it's plated differently, it still has those familiar flavors that make it ideal for picky eaters. A TripAdvisor review mentions that the cheesy sandwich is "warm and savory," and best of all, it is indeed "phenomenal," according to a Redditor. The appearance, unique presentation, homemade quality, and rave reviews earn this simple dish a place on our list of top grilled cheeses to eat at a chain restaurant.
The Melt
In a world of such limited grilled cheese possibilities, it's a big win to find a chain restaurant that specializes in grilled cheese. In fact, it's a rarity that we welcome with open arms. That's where The Melt shines. Its Three Cheese Classic comes on artisan French bread and a trio of sharp cheddar, Muenster, and fontina cheese. This sandwich stands out because it is so gooey and because of the cheese blend. Muenster and fontina give it a lift and dimension; fontina has a mild nutty essence has a sharper, slightly tangy note. Together, the three cheeses create an unmissable combination.
Reviewers love the grilled cheese and like to pair it with the eatery's tomato soup — grilled cheese and tomato soup is a cosmic combination, if you haven't tried it yet. People also mention that The Melt has a seriously impressive cheese pull and that it's the best grilled cheese sandwich that they've had the pleasure of eating. One Yelper says, "If I could give this place 6 stars I would...always so good!" Although the chain has some other options with added ingredients, people seem to agree that the classic ol' cheesy one is the best option. We deemed this sandwich one of the most superior restaurant grilled cheeses thanks to The Melt's use of flavorful cheese and quality ingredients (and the high praise from the public only further backs this choice up).
Red Robin
At one point, adults could find a four-cheese melt at Red Robin, but those days are years gone. Nowadays, you're lucky if you can find the kids' grilled cheese, called the Grilled Cheesy. This dish is made with American cheese on Texas toast — a pretty interesting choice, we'd say. No sourdough or wheat bread here. A typical Texas toast is a thick-sliced white bread, so this adds to the textural integrity of the sandwich to give it more strength than a thinly sliced bread. Interestingly, the Canadian version is served with Canadian cheese on a brioche bread, which changes things up slightly.
The grilled cheese might not be a mainstay on all Red Robin locations' kids' menus, though. There are petitions to bring it back across all stores, so that ought to give you context on how superior this sandwich is. No matter what, this grilled cheese is a winner that people love. They enjoy it so much that they try to replicate it at home without success, even seeking out tips and insights on what they can do to get it closer to the real thing. If you see the Grilled Cheesy at your nearest Red Robin, consider yourself lucky.
Bob Evans
Grilled cheeses are way easier to find in the children's menu, and Bob Evans' iteration is no different. At this chain, little ones can order Grilled Cheese Triangles, which come with a side, beverage, and dessert. This is a big standout factor for us, as many of the other top picks we've mentioned solely come with a side; this gives you a better overall value, which is nothing to scoff at since restaurant prices have risen 3.7%, compared to September 2024. Not only that, but the options at Bob Evans are quite wide.
Kids can pick anything from chocolate milk to root beer as drink options, to green beans with ham or mashed potatoes and gravy for a side. There are four options for dessert, too, which means children can really enjoy and customize their dining experience. Kids seem to like the sandwich paired with fries, though. Reviews mention that kids love the grilled cheese and that it has a wonderfully gooey, cheesy center and a crisp exterior. Turns out that Bob Evans is also an affordable restaurant chain to get a steak dinner, so the whole family can snag something tasty while you're there. The value, taste, and positive reviews give this Bob Evans meal a secure place as one of the best grilled cheeses.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel has such an extensive menu that you might not have even seen the grilled cheese in the kids' section. The chain constantly gets rave reviews from Tasting Table writers, whether it's the fall menu or better-than-homemade pancakes from the breakfast menu. So, it shouldn't come as a shock that the kids' grilled cheese is pretty beloved by children and toddlers alike. At this eatery, you get grilled sourdough bread and American cheese as the sandwich base, then kiddos can pick from a wide selection of sides. Most of these are included, such as fried okra, turnip greens, or mashed potatoes with sawmill gravy, to name a few, but a select few come at an additional charge.
It can be beneficial to allow young ones to pick their own side, listen to their bodies, and develop a positive relationship with food, and that's one reason why Cracker Barrel makes this best-of compilation. It's a bonus that the restaurant also has options aside from basics like fries. According to reviews, young ones like the dish, and that's always a win. One happy grandparent on Tripadvisor reports, "Our grandson had a grilled cheese sandwich and rated it the best restaurant ever." So there you have it!
Huddle House
Head over to Huddle House for yet another kids' menu grilled cheese. This version comes with a side of fries, hash browns, or fresh fruit. People say that the cheese is melted perfectly (which is ultimately an important part of the dish) and that the portions for kids are very mindful. Reviewers consistently say it's yummy, so it's worth ordering for your child while you're there.
Huddle House is also a restaurant chain where kids can eat free, something that brings added value and savings for your pockets. It may vary per location, but one store in Greenbrier, Arkansas, for example, has kids eat free days on Monday and Tuesday with a minimum purchase of $6 from the regular adult menu. Call ahead to check if your nearest store is one of the participating locations. We also want to mention that there used to be a Grown-Up Grilled Cheese, but it doesn't appear on the menu as of writing. We can only hope it comes back because it was considered incredible at the time. So if you're looking for a good grilled cheese and a good value, then Huddle House is a fantastic option.
Methodology
We had to do a lot of research to find some of these grilled cheese options. As surprising as it is, not a lot of chain restaurants serve grilled cheeses these days, and the majority of ones that do are geared toward children. In our research, some places couldn't make the cut because of the subpar products (Panera's grilled cheese should definitely be avoided), but everything on this list is a great pick.
We based this best-of list on things like the ingredients used and whether the sandwich was special or memorable in some way. Other insights come from past Tasting Table articles and public reviews on places like Yelp, TripAdvisor, as well as social media channels like Instagram and Facebook. We occasionally interject our personal experiences with these grilled cheese meals and restaurants when applicable. Here's hoping your next restaurant grilled cheese is epic and delicious.