16 Restaurant Chains Where Kids Can Eat Free

Going out to dinner with young kids is not the most relaxing experience in the world. First, there is the anxiety: Are they going to behave? Are they going to scream and run around? What will the other diners think of you as a parent? Then, there's the actual experience: Uh oh, they don't have chicken nuggets even though chicken nuggets were promised and little Brayden is now writhing on the floor. The volume on the tablet is broken and other diners are shooting you nasty looks.

But then one day you take your kids out to dinner and they behave beautifully. They sit properly with their napkins on their laps, they say please and thank you, they engage in thoughtful conversation. Other diners look at you as if you are some parental guru who has figured it all out. Compliments about your well-behaved children pour in, and you get to enjoy your meal from start to finish and even allow yourself those extra 15 minutes to have dessert. And that–despite all the anxiety and potential mishaps that can happen–is why we continue to take our kids out to dinner. Another reason we do it is because many chain restaurants offer free meals to kids on select days or under specific circumstances. And because no parent has time to go searching for all these restaurants themselves, we've put together a handy list of restaurant chains where kids can get free kid's meals at the time of writing.