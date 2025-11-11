16 Restaurant Chains Where Kids Can Eat Free
Going out to dinner with young kids is not the most relaxing experience in the world. First, there is the anxiety: Are they going to behave? Are they going to scream and run around? What will the other diners think of you as a parent? Then, there's the actual experience: Uh oh, they don't have chicken nuggets even though chicken nuggets were promised and little Brayden is now writhing on the floor. The volume on the tablet is broken and other diners are shooting you nasty looks.
But then one day you take your kids out to dinner and they behave beautifully. They sit properly with their napkins on their laps, they say please and thank you, they engage in thoughtful conversation. Other diners look at you as if you are some parental guru who has figured it all out. Compliments about your well-behaved children pour in, and you get to enjoy your meal from start to finish and even allow yourself those extra 15 minutes to have dessert. And that–despite all the anxiety and potential mishaps that can happen–is why we continue to take our kids out to dinner. Another reason we do it is because many chain restaurants offer free meals to kids on select days or under specific circumstances. And because no parent has time to go searching for all these restaurants themselves, we've put together a handy list of restaurant chains where kids can get free kid's meals at the time of writing.
Bob Evans
This Ohio-based chain with almost 500 locations across the Midwest and Southeast is a family restaurant that makes it a point to welcome young children into the world of dining out. There is a whole section of the menu dedicated to family meals, with items ranging from kid-favorites like fried chicken and more health-conscious options like salads, all portioned to feed a large number of hungry people.
In addition, if you download and order through the app, Bob Evans offers free meals to kids every Tuesday. If you have more than three kids, this might not work for you, as there is a limit of three, but statistically speaking, you'll probably save a pretty penny coming to Bob Evans on a Tuesday compared to any other day. Although the offer doesn't explicitly state the age limit for the free kids meal, the menu indicates that it is designed for children under 12.
Ruby Tuesday
As the name of the restaurant suggests, Tuesday is a special day at Ruby Tuesday. At least for families with kids who arrive after 5pm, also known as prime dinner time for young families. Indeed, kids get a free kid's meal starting at this time until closing with the purchase of a full-priced adult entree.
But perhaps an even more special day at Ruby Tuesday is Friday, confusingly, when children get to eat free all day long, from opening time at 11 a.m. all the way until closing. Bear in mind that these free meals must come from the kid's menu and that there isn't a huge choice — there are fewer than five options and if you want to add the salad bar to the menu item, you will have to shell out some extra cash (thought at $2,99, it's not that much). But hey, a free meal is a free meal, and it's nothing to scoff at.
Denny's
Denny's might not have the healthiest options when it comes to kids meals, but who does? Most family chains focus on keeping kids happy and appeased, and who can blame them? Going out to dinner is a time to treat yourself and your kids. It doesn't have to become the prime battleground for the famous broccoli wars.
Denny's seems to have adopted this attitude as it offers no inkling of a vegetable on its menu. Not so much as an iceberg lettuce leaf will ever graze a child's plate at Denny, but at least kids do eat free all times, at participating locations, with an adult entree costing just $6 or more. That is already pretty cheap, but what makes Denny's even cheaper for kids is that you can order up to two kid's entrees for each adult entree, so if you have a hoard of children to feed, just bring enough adults to make the math work. You'll need them for sanity purposes anyway.
Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão, and award-winning steakhouse chain may not be as financially enticing as some of the other restaurants on this list, as they only dole our free meals to kids under the age of six, while children between seven and 12 get 50% off the full, adult-size meal consisting premium meat, Brazilian sides, and unlimited access to a sort of salad bar. But it's a great option for anyone tired of the usual burger and chicken nuggets options and wants to give their children a taste of something different without breaking the bank.
Another peculiarity of Fogo de Chão is that it doesn't have a dedicated kid's menu. Instead, children can order off the menu, though small kids dining for free do not have access to the Full Churrasco Experience their older brethren may enjoy. Even so, there are still plenty of foods the average kid might agree to eat, such as mashed potatoes, polenta, or the lobster man and cheese.
Chili's
As the quintessential American family restaurant, Chili's always has something for everyone, including by offering free meals to kids under 12 with the purchase of an adult entree–with the meal having to be ordered off the dedicated kid's menu. That said, the offer is not always a given, and you may need to do some sleuthing before setting out with your brood.
For one, you have to belong to the My Chili's Rewards program to get the offer. And second, the offer itself only comes in sporadically, and other coupons or deals may be available more often than this one. But what's the harm in trying? Joining the program is free, and if you get other deals that also seem useful to you, then all the more power to you. Meanwhile, you can keep an eye out for the kids eat free offer at Chili's. Although Chili's advertises it as an ongoing offer, it doesn't specify when or how often it is available, but maybe that's just part of the fun!
Luby's
If you're looking for a real, tried and true, reliable "kids eat free" restaurant chain, you can't go wrong with Texas-based Luby's. Without tricks or guile, it allows kids under 10 to select a free meal off the kid's menu every Wednesday and Saturday, all day long, with the purchase of one adult entree. Kids' entrees include chicken dishes, fried fish, or chopped steak accompanied by two sides, bread, a drink, and jello.
Sides vary day to day, but they are rumored to include vegetables, which is not always a given with a kid's menu. Broccoli has appeared on the menu before, while mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, cornbread, and green beans also make regular appearances. Meanwhile, the coveted jello comes in several flavors, including red, green, and blue. In other words, Luby's keeps it simple, while still providing healthy options for a family looking to save on dining out without going completely off-script.
Pizza Ranch
What kid doesn't like pizza? Actually, some kids are surprisingly picky about pizza, perhaps because the excessive cheese can feel heavy for them, or because of the presence of tomato sauce, which is too vegetable-adjacent for some kids. But if your kids do enjoy pizza from time to time, Pizza Ranch has your back with free pizza for kids on Tuesday nights. This is when most locations offer kids a free buffet with each purchase of an adult buffet ticket.
This is an ideal situation for high-energy kids who find it especially difficult to sit at a table and patiently wait for their food to arrive. With a buffet, they can get up and get their pizza right away. And when they're done, they don't have to wait for their parents to finish, either. They can hop on over to the fun zone arcade to work off all the extra energy they just go from their juice or soda.
IHOP
Pancakes are so beloved that even the pickiest of eaters usually have no qualms eating a pancake or two for breakfast (or lunch or dinner, because why not). Luckily, during specific times, the International House of Pancakes feeds kids for free, through their kid's menu, every day between 4-10 p.m., as long as they come with an adult who purchases an entree. The kid's menu includes the usual burger and grilled cheese options, but it also offers plenty of pancakes.
One thing to note about this offer though, is that you won't find it everywhere all at once. Although the form of the offer tends to be the same — where kids eat free from 4-10 p.m.– daily free meals for kids only occur during specific promotional periods, such as to promote a new movie, so be sure to check your local IHOP to see if there is one in place.
Fricker's
This midwestern chain offers free meals to children under 10 all day, every day, with every full-size entree and child beverage purchase. If you want a free meal for your child, at Fricker's there is no need to sign up for any membership program, or check the calendar for day of the week, check your watch for the time, or figure out whether there's a promotion going on at all.
Here you can be sure to get that free kid's meal at the most convenient time for you. Okay, so you have to purchase a kid's beverage to get the meal, in addition to the usual requirement of an adult entree, but wouldn't be doing that anyway, probably? The Lil' Fricker's menu includes child favorites like hot dogs, chicken strips, and a simple cheese quesadilla. In other words, Fricker's is a great option for parents who have had a rough day and don't want to think too hard about their dinner options.
Huddle House
If you don't mind going out to eat early in the week instead of leaving it to the weekend, Huddle House is for you. They offer free kid's meals every Monday and Tuesday with the purchase of an adult-size entree at participating locations. Kid's meals include burgers, pancakes or waffles, fried chicken, and grilled cheese, so families can expect the usual foodstuffs for children who like predictable meals.
As a bonus, Huddle House also offers a Free Waffle Wednesday, where a person of any size or age can enjoy a free waffle with a purchase of $6 or more. While not specifically designed for kids, this is also a good way to wrangle a free meal for a small child who may not need much to feel full. Or you can just buy a kid's meal for your child and scarf down the waffle yourself. You deserve it.
Freebirds
Each Sunday at Freebirds, kids can enjoy a free kid's meal, whether they're dining in person or ordering online. Each kid's meal must be ordered alongside at least one full-size adult's entree, and only two kid's meals can be ordered for each order made online, with no such restrictions on dining in person. But in either case, kids do need to be under 12 years of age, and the promotion cannot be combined with any other offers.
One drawback of this promotion, compared to others on this list, is that there aren't many choices for kids, and you may end up wanting to buy them a regular meal anyway. In fact, the kid's menu consists of either tacos and chips or a quesadilla and chips. If your kid wants a burrito, nachos, or, implausibly, a salad, you're out of luck. They do get a drink though, and a pretty decent one at that: Honest Kids organic juice made with no added sugars.
Moe's Southwest Grill
Moe's rewards members at participating locations can get one kid's meal for free with each adult entree purchased, which includes anything from burritos to nachos, and salads. There is no particular day of the week when this reward must be redeemed, so you don't have to plan your calendar around it, but you are only allowed to redeem the free kid's meal once a week, either online or in person.
Kids meals at Moe's include a burrito, a taco, or a quesadilla accompanied by a soft drink, chips, condiments, and a cookie or brownie. While this may seem simple and spare, be warned that kids actually have a vast choice of fillings for these items. For instance, tacos can include brisket, steak, white meat chicken, tofu, and even grilled peppers. There are also a variety of sauces to choose from and kids can have one of three types of dessert.
Miller's Ale House
This ale house with locations on the east coast and in the midwest offers free meals to kids on Tuesdays. The meal must be ordered from the kid's menu and comes with a purchase of at least $10, with a limit of two offers per table.
This means that the adults at the table don't necessarily have to order an entree to get the free kid's meal, as with many other offers of this type. They can order anything their heart desires, as long as it clocks in at $10 or more, including appetizers or desserts. Meanwhile, the kids menu has a decent selection, offering the usual burger, mac and cheese, or fried chicken but also fried shrimp and grilled chicken breast. And those are just the proteins. The meals come with a drink of water, juice, or milk; a side of potatoes, fruit, or vegetables; and a cheeky dessert.
Steak n Shake
At participating locations of this mostly midwestern chain, kids can eat free off the kid's menu every Saturday and Sunday with the purchase of an adult combo meal, which typically cost somewhere between $6.98 and $11.48. While kid's menu items only cost $5.69 at the most, that can save you a bit of money especially if you have a family of four. Indeed, estimates suggest that families in Dallas, for one, save up to $12 per visit.
These savings can be stretched even further if you happen upon a Steak and Shake during periods of additional promotions, such as a free kid's shake with a purchase. Kid's meals include burgers, a hot dog, chicken fingers, and a grilled cheese sandwich, all of which come with a drink and applesauce or fries. While there is no doubt about all of this being fast food, Steak and Shake is also known for using ingredients that are somewhat fresher than what you might find at McDonald's or Wendy's.
Cody's Original Roadhouse
Every Tuesday night, kids under 10 can enjoy a free meal off the kid's menu with each adult entree purchased. And if you like fajitas, this is not so different from what you might get on a Wednesday at this Florida-based chain, where you can get buy one, get one free fajitas, choosing between vegetable, chicken, shrimp, or combo fajitas.
But if fajitas are too grown-up for your child, there are plenty of simple options to choose from on the regular kid's menu. There are the tried and true crowd pleasers, like burgers and pizza, and the more adventurous options, like a pulled pork sandwich and grilled shrimp with fries. Whatever the choice, the meal comes with fries or applesauce and a drink. Meanwhile, parents can munch on an even wider variety of meals, ranging from grilled chicken, seafood, Caesar salads, T-bone steaks, and even a classy French onion soup.
Dickey's BBQ Pit
Kids can dine free at Dickey's on Sundays with a purchase of $12 or more. This barbecue chain has locations all over the country and may be one of the largest BBQ chain restaurant in the nation. According to its website, it's even the largest in the world, and even has some restaurants as far afield as Pakistan and the Philippines, though it's hard to say whether any of the international locations offer free kid's meals, or even have dedicated kid's meals at all.
Whatever the case, Dickey's only offers one kid's meal option of smoked meat with a side and a drink. This may not fly with picky eaters, but if your kid likes smoked meat, then you're in luck. Grown-up meals include many of the mainstays of a typical barbecue and fast-food joint, like burgers or chicken sandwiches, as well as signature pit-smoked meats like brisket and Polish kielbasa.