Do Kids Really Eat Free At Chili's? Here's What To Know
If you're a parent, you already know how tricky it can be getting kids to eat a well-balanced meal. They can be picky, and eating out with them isn't cheap. That's why the idea of kids eating free always feels like such a win. It saves you money and makes family dinners out a little easier to justify. That's why Chili's has become a go-to spot for families looking to stretch their dollar. It's a little hack only Chili's insiders know.
According to Chili's, kids under 12 eat free when you buy a regular entrée, as long as you're part of the My Chili's Rewards program. Signing up doesn't cost you anything, and not signing up is one of the biggest mistakes you can make if you eat at Chili's. You just enter your contact info, pick your go-to Chili's location, and add your birthday month and day for even more perks. In return, you'll get coupons and promotions sent straight to you, including that free kids' meal offer.
On paper, it sounds like a deal too good to pass up. The kids' menu covers all the classics, from cheeseburger bites and grilled chicken bites to cheese quesadillas, mac & cheese, cheesy chicken pasta, crispy crispers, and even pizza. Basically, all the kid-friendly favorites that make dinner out a little less stressful.
Is the offer too good to be true?
After digging around, it looks like many customers haven't seen that kids' meal coupon in years. Instead, they've reported only getting coupons for chips and salsa or a drink, and for the birthday dessert. Solid freebies, sure, but not exactly the kids-eat-free promise Chili's promotes.
Parents have said they tried canceling and re-enrolling in the program, hoping to trigger the coupon, but no luck. Another common theory is that you have to visit within 45 days to stay eligible, though that's not clearly spelled out. The lack of consistency has bummed out plenty of families — enough that some say they've considered not going altogether.
While a rewards member could surely contact Chili's in an effort to have the kids-eat-free promotion honored, as it is a current promotion as of this writing, there are other deals that can help parents stretch a dollar. The "3 for Me" meal deal, for example, lets you choose a drink, appetizer (perhaps our favorite, the Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers), and entree for $10.99. Mains include the Big Smasher Burger, Classic Sirloin, and Nashville Hot Crispers. Two adults ordering and sharing with a kid can get plenty of food for not much cash, and you don't need a coupon to get the deal.