Do Kids Really Eat Free At Chili's? Here's What To Know

If you're a parent, you already know how tricky it can be getting kids to eat a well-balanced meal. They can be picky, and eating out with them isn't cheap. That's why the idea of kids eating free always feels like such a win. It saves you money and makes family dinners out a little easier to justify. That's why Chili's has become a go-to spot for families looking to stretch their dollar. It's a little hack only Chili's insiders know.

According to Chili's, kids under 12 eat free when you buy a regular entrée, as long as you're part of the My Chili's Rewards program. Signing up doesn't cost you anything, and not signing up is one of the biggest mistakes you can make if you eat at Chili's. You just enter your contact info, pick your go-to Chili's location, and add your birthday month and day for even more perks. In return, you'll get coupons and promotions sent straight to you, including that free kids' meal offer.

On paper, it sounds like a deal too good to pass up. The kids' menu covers all the classics, from cheeseburger bites and grilled chicken bites to cheese quesadillas, mac & cheese, cheesy chicken pasta, crispy crispers, and even pizza. Basically, all the kid-friendly favorites that make dinner out a little less stressful.