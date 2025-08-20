All In-N-Out Milkshake Lovers Should Know This Secret Menu Pro Tip

If you're an In-N-Out milkshake aficionado, you've probably wished you could buy a bigger cup of this sweet, creamy treat. Well, thanks to the people of TikTok, there's a devilishly sweet way to secure even more milkshakes. You just need to know what secret menu item to ask for: Instead of ordering a standard-size cup, ask for a large or an extra-large.

Not only do you get more milkshake to devour on your own, but it saves you money as well. In fact, these bigger cup sizes are cheaper than ordering two standard-sized milkshakes. Although the price differs by only a few dollars, it's still a win for you and your wallet. Just know that the exact price might differ depending on the In-N-Out location. After all, there are more than 400 locations scattered throughout California, Idaho, Colorado, Texas, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.

Luckily, if you plan on sharing your extra-large milkshake, you'll get a few portions out of it. Since this milkshake equates to two standard-sized cups, you can easily split this portion between two people. Just ask for a standard cup, so you can pour half into it. If you want even smaller portions, ask for a few water cups. When divided evenly into water cups, you get about four portions to share. This is a great way to reduce waste because everyone will have the perfect serving size. For this reason alone, the extra-large cup is the true MVP of In-N-Out's secret menu.