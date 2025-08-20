All In-N-Out Milkshake Lovers Should Know This Secret Menu Pro Tip
If you're an In-N-Out milkshake aficionado, you've probably wished you could buy a bigger cup of this sweet, creamy treat. Well, thanks to the people of TikTok, there's a devilishly sweet way to secure even more milkshakes. You just need to know what secret menu item to ask for: Instead of ordering a standard-size cup, ask for a large or an extra-large.
Not only do you get more milkshake to devour on your own, but it saves you money as well. In fact, these bigger cup sizes are cheaper than ordering two standard-sized milkshakes. Although the price differs by only a few dollars, it's still a win for you and your wallet. Just know that the exact price might differ depending on the In-N-Out location. After all, there are more than 400 locations scattered throughout California, Idaho, Colorado, Texas, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.
Luckily, if you plan on sharing your extra-large milkshake, you'll get a few portions out of it. Since this milkshake equates to two standard-sized cups, you can easily split this portion between two people. Just ask for a standard cup, so you can pour half into it. If you want even smaller portions, ask for a few water cups. When divided evenly into water cups, you get about four portions to share. This is a great way to reduce waste because everyone will have the perfect serving size. For this reason alone, the extra-large cup is the true MVP of In-N-Out's secret menu.
Non-conventional ways to enjoy your In-N-Out milkshakes
Originally introduced in 1975, the milkshakes may not be one of the items you can still order from In-N-Out's 1948 menu, but they're a beloved item now. Made with real ice cream, there are three flavors to choose from: vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. On the surface, these flavors may not seem like anything special. But you can mix and match them to your liking. One In-N-Out secret menu item you might not be familiar with is the Neapolitan Shake. It features all three flavors and tastes exactly like a Neapolitan ice cream. Or you can request a root beer float. If you prefer a duet, recreate a Hoodsie cup, which is a New England ice cream staple, by combining vanilla and chocolate, or pair vanilla and strawberry for a liquified version of a strawberries and creme hard candy.
Looking for a completely different flavor profile? Try making a strawberry matcha shake. You'll just need to make your own or purchase matcha and add it. For more unique flavors, you should go to In-N-Out armed with an array of the best ingredients to add to your milkshakes. By adding a few drops of hazelnut extract to your chocolate milkshake, you recreate the flavors that make Nutella so delicious. To replicate the flavors of a classic strawberry shortcake, crumble buttermilk biscuits into a strawberry milkshake and garnish with fresh strawberries. Since vanilla goes with everything, you can have fun adding your favorite cookies, candy, and fruit to the mix. Then, top off your creation with a drizzle of salted caramel sauce, fruity syrup, or sprinkles. These milkshakes are a blank canvas that's ready to be turned into a masterpiece that perfectly suits your taste buds.