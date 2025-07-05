How Hoodsie Cups Became A New England Ice Cream Staple

For those who don't hail from New England, Hoodsie cups are small 3-ounce plastic containers with both chocolate and vanilla ice cream that come complete with a convenient mini spoon. The classic sweet treats are both nostalgic and traditional, perfect for hot summer nights and as an after school snack. A major allure of the cups is how the yin and yang flavors are neatly divided in half in the cup. Hood, the brand behind the cups, has solidified itself as a part of New England history for generations, as the shared experience of eating the ice cream with a wooden spoon made memories that last a lifetime.

Seventy years after their debut, the cups are still so popular they are the official ice cream brand of the Boston Red Sox. Compared to other frozen desserts, Hoodsie cups only contain 100 calories per serving. The frozen concoction has also become so iconic that consumers have confused them with Dixie cups. The products were both small, single-serve ice cream that came in paper cups. However, Dixies were nationally distributed treats that only contained one flavor and are now largely discontinued.