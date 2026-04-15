Next Time You're At In-N-Out, Make This 3-Word Request To Double Your Portions

Knowing how to customize your order at In-N-Out takes some insider knowledge. The menu looks simple, but regulars know there's a code that unlocks something more specific than what's printed on the board. If you want to double your proteins, the three-word request is "4x4," which gets you a burger stacked with four beef patties and four slices of cheese.

Despite the mythology, it's not really a secret. In-N-Out refers to it as part of its "not-so-secret menu," which they sometimes change the rules of, and the shorthand is built into how the kitchen operates. A Double-Double is essentially a 2x2, so a 4x4 is a Double-Double, doubled. You're not gaming the system and slipping past a loophole, because the staff expects it and the grill can handle it. What you are getting though, is more density in a single item, higher protein, and calories. A standard Double-Double with onions has 610 calories. A 4x4 doesn't have extra bread, though, so it won't be precisely double that, and probably weighs in at about 1050 calories, which is still fairly substantial for a single meal, as In-N-Out's own website puts it, "it is good for a heavy meal, but not something you should eat every day." It also, reasonably, costs more, about $10-12, varying by location. Also notable, a 4x4 only affects the sandwich, no extra fries and extra drink.