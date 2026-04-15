Next Time You're At In-N-Out, Make This 3-Word Request To Double Your Portions
Knowing how to customize your order at In-N-Out takes some insider knowledge. The menu looks simple, but regulars know there's a code that unlocks something more specific than what's printed on the board. If you want to double your proteins, the three-word request is "4x4," which gets you a burger stacked with four beef patties and four slices of cheese.
Despite the mythology, it's not really a secret. In-N-Out refers to it as part of its "not-so-secret menu," which they sometimes change the rules of, and the shorthand is built into how the kitchen operates. A Double-Double is essentially a 2x2, so a 4x4 is a Double-Double, doubled. You're not gaming the system and slipping past a loophole, because the staff expects it and the grill can handle it. What you are getting though, is more density in a single item, higher protein, and calories. A standard Double-Double with onions has 610 calories. A 4x4 doesn't have extra bread, though, so it won't be precisely double that, and probably weighs in at about 1050 calories, which is still fairly substantial for a single meal, as In-N-Out's own website puts it, "it is good for a heavy meal, but not something you should eat every day." It also, reasonably, costs more, about $10-12, varying by location. Also notable, a 4x4 only affects the sandwich, no extra fries and extra drink.
As you like it
There are moments when ordering a 4x4 makes sense. If you're especially hungry or skipping sides, or planning to split it, the extra patties are practical. It also appeals to people who prefer a higher protein-to-bun ratio, especially if you're already customizing your order to fit how you like to eat.
Like everything else at In-N-Out Burger, the 4x4 can be modified further. It can be ordered Animal Style, with mustard-cooked burger patties, grilled onions, and extra sauce, or Protein Style, wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun. You can even order your fries Animal Style, and they'll come extra saucy, extra sloppy. If the four patties feels excessive, but you still want a substantial bite without tipping into absurdity, the 3x3 is a common middle ground.
At a certain point, more of a good thing has diminishing returns. A 4x4 is physically harder to get your mouth around, and can start to feel less like a coherent dish, and more like a feat of endurance, or tempting fate with a stack of ingredients precariously held together with paper. It's impressive, and worth trying out to see how much of it you can manage, but eating should be enjoyable.