In-N-Out Once Served A 100x100 Double-Double, And It's As Intense As It Sounds
Burger trends come and go. From pineapple rings to kimchi, and mac and cheese to sunny-side up eggs, the inside of your burger buns has just about seen it all. But every so often, the trend circles back to a giant, multi-patty burger. In-N-Out Burger, for example, offers the Double-Double, which you can get with up to four patties. But back in 2004, one ambitious blogger named Will Young ordered a Double-Double with 100 patties and dubbed it the "In-N-Out 100x100." It was just as preposterous as you can probably imagine.
The story of the 100x100 took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Halloween 2004. According to Young, his friend had become obsessed with the idea of a 100x100 since In-N-Out allowed customers to order their burgers as Double-Doubles, Triple-Triples, and so on. The name just means two patties and two cheese slices, or three patties and three cheese slices. So the plan was to order 100 patties and 100 cheese slices — and it worked. He and his seven friends ate the whole thing. There's a reason why people consider this West Coast staple the best burger chain in America, after all.
At the time, the 98 extra patties cost Yong and his friends $88.20, while the original burger was $2.65. After tax, the total was $97.66. That's not a bad deal — especially compared to what an In-N-Out 100x100 would cost today.
The death of the 100x100
The regular In-N-Out Double-Double is famous; there are a lot of fun facts you probably didn't know about it, and there's a reason two patties are the famous version. Constructing a 100x100 burger is no small feat, and it goes well beyond the extent of In-N-Out secret menu items. In-N-Out employees were very accommodating in 2004 —they even managed to rig a box, fitting several together to create a cardboard canoe to hold it all. These days, In-N-Out shuts you down at a Quad Quad burger.
Ordering a 100x100 today would look much different now. While there doesn't seem to be a limit to how many separate patties and cheese slices you can order, In-N-Out employees on duty won't assemble them for you. You'd have to assemble them all yourself. Depending on the location, an extra patty costs $1.30 each today, and every added cheese slice costs 50¢ — meaning a 100x100 with a $5.90 Double-Double as the base would cost you around $182.30.