In-N-Out Once Served A 100x100 Double-Double, And It's As Intense As It Sounds

Burger trends come and go. From pineapple rings to kimchi, and mac and cheese to sunny-side up eggs, the inside of your burger buns has just about seen it all. But every so often, the trend circles back to a giant, multi-patty burger. In-N-Out Burger, for example, offers the Double-Double, which you can get with up to four patties. But back in 2004, one ambitious blogger named Will Young ordered a Double-Double with 100 patties and dubbed it the "In-N-Out 100x100." It was just as preposterous as you can probably imagine.

The story of the 100x100 took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Halloween 2004. According to Young, his friend had become obsessed with the idea of a 100x100 since In-N-Out allowed customers to order their burgers as Double-Doubles, Triple-Triples, and so on. The name just means two patties and two cheese slices, or three patties and three cheese slices. So the plan was to order 100 patties and 100 cheese slices — and it worked. He and his seven friends ate the whole thing. There's a reason why people consider this West Coast staple the best burger chain in America, after all.

At the time, the 98 extra patties cost Yong and his friends $88.20, while the original burger was $2.65. After tax, the total was $97.66. That's not a bad deal — especially compared to what an In-N-Out 100x100 would cost today.