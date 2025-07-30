Why California Is Considered The Unofficial Birthplace Of Fast Food

In-N-Out is one of the stalwarts of California fast food. While the burger chain — home of the famous double-double burger — has now spread to a number of other states, its long reluctance to expand its bounds tied it indelibly to California. But this is not the case for most fast food chains. For the majority of these businesses, expansion through franchising is the model. Given the rate at which they've taken over the country (and the world), there's a good chance that you may not realize just how many of your favorite chain restaurants actually first popped up in California.

For starters, you may have heard of a breakfast chain called IHOP (International House of Pancakes), which originally began in Toluca Lake. Likewise, Jack in the Box got its start in San Diego. Baskin-Robbins slung its first ice cream cones in Glendale, and Del Taco, A&W Root Beer, and Wienerschnitzel are all originally California businesses. Then we get into some of the heavier hitters, like Taco Bell (Downey), Panda Express (Glendale), and Carl's Jr. (Anaheim).

The first McDonald's restaurant was even in California, the drive-in with the golden arches opening on Route 66 in San Bernardino in 1940. For the final nail, it is even claimed that the cheeseburger was invented at a roadside stand called the Rite Spot in Pasadena — though a restaurant in Denver, Colorado, also claims the first cheeseburger. When you start to stack it all up like that, it's no question why California has the title of the unofficial birthplace of fast food. But what exactly is it about this state that created such innovation and success in the field?