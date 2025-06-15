The Small SoCal Burger Chain That Predates In-N-Out By 2 Years

Although In-N-Out is practically synonymous with Southern California, there's one other local joint that's been serving up juicy, delicious burgers in the region for an even longer period of time: Original Tommy's World Famous Hamburgers, or Original Tommy's for short. The humble beginnings of this hidden gem started in Los Angeles, in 1946, when it was nothing more than a small burger stand. Created by Tom Koulax, this burger stand went from a random lunch and dinner spot to a local success that rapidly expanded throughout the '60s and '70s.

Since then, the company has expanded to over 30 locations throughout Southern California and Las Vegas. In spite of not amassing nearly as many eateries as its infamous SoCal competitor, Original Tommy's does have a very loyal fanbase, one that would probably love to see it added to our list of the best gourmet burger chains across the U.S. These fans are also the reason why this chain has done so well for the last 75+ years. In fact, it's known as the "word of mouth" hamburger by locals.

Although you may have never heard of it, Original Tommy's is actually a sought-after tourist destination, like its fellow SoCal neighbors Disneyland, California Adventure, and Dodger Stadium. So, what makes this local burger chain so appealing to locals and tourists? It's the burger chain's dedication to maintaining a small menu that highlights high-quality food that's both delicious and affordable. With each location offering an array of burgers, fries, chili, hot dogs, tamales, a limited breakfast menu, and basic fountain drinks.