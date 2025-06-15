The Small SoCal Burger Chain That Predates In-N-Out By 2 Years
Although In-N-Out is practically synonymous with Southern California, there's one other local joint that's been serving up juicy, delicious burgers in the region for an even longer period of time: Original Tommy's World Famous Hamburgers, or Original Tommy's for short. The humble beginnings of this hidden gem started in Los Angeles, in 1946, when it was nothing more than a small burger stand. Created by Tom Koulax, this burger stand went from a random lunch and dinner spot to a local success that rapidly expanded throughout the '60s and '70s.
Since then, the company has expanded to over 30 locations throughout Southern California and Las Vegas. In spite of not amassing nearly as many eateries as its infamous SoCal competitor, Original Tommy's does have a very loyal fanbase, one that would probably love to see it added to our list of the best gourmet burger chains across the U.S. These fans are also the reason why this chain has done so well for the last 75+ years. In fact, it's known as the "word of mouth" hamburger by locals.
Although you may have never heard of it, Original Tommy's is actually a sought-after tourist destination, like its fellow SoCal neighbors Disneyland, California Adventure, and Dodger Stadium. So, what makes this local burger chain so appealing to locals and tourists? It's the burger chain's dedication to maintaining a small menu that highlights high-quality food that's both delicious and affordable. With each location offering an array of burgers, fries, chili, hot dogs, tamales, a limited breakfast menu, and basic fountain drinks.
What you can order off the Original Tommy's menu?
The thing that makes Original Tommy's stand out from some of the best regional fast food chains in the U.S. is its inclusion of chili in its food items. There's a reason it's included on our list of 20 best burgers in LA. You can also get your fries, hot dogs, tamale, and breakfast items smothered in Original Tommy's famous chili. Yes, chili and breakfast are usually never used in the same sentence, but adding a dollop of chili is definitely a unique way to upgrade your breakfast sandwich.
For breakfast, there are a few items to choose from, though some items may vary depending on location. The main breakfast items include a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich; a breakfast burrito; a sausage, egg, and cheese muffin; a sausage and egg muffin; and a sausage and egg sandwich — all topped with chili. Along with an order of Chili-To-Go, add some chili (or chili and cheese) onto your fries or other menu items, such as hot dogs, tamales, and burgers. Of course, you can request no chili on all of these options as well.
When it comes to pricing, the burgers — made from 100% real beef — range from $6 to $14, the fries cost between $5 and $10, the chili tamale is about $9, and the chili dogs are roughly $9 to $10. What's better is that Original Tommy's is known for its large portion sizes, so it's important to keep that in mind when ordering.