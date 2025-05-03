15 Drive-In Restaurants Across The US You Should Visit

When you think of drive-in restaurants, there's a good chance that you're either thinking of some olde-timey movies or Sonic. Sonic is a perfectly acceptable entry into the world of drive-in restaurants, but let's be honest — we're going there for the drinks. After all, Sonic has a drink that tastes exactly like a Dr Pepper float, and that's worth the trip alone. But Sonic isn't the only player in the drive-in game, and although they're arguably not as widespread as they once were, these super-fun restaurants can still be found across the country.

Drive-ins first showed up in the 1920s, and hit a heyday in the 1950s. They were gradually replaced by more full-service stops, but they never entirely went away.

With that in mind, we wanted to put together a list of some of the best, most fun, and must-visit drive-ins that are road trip worthy, and we started with a few personal favorites. From there, we headed out to the internet to see which hotspots are still a favorite among locals as hangout spots and places for celebrating classic cars. Entire communities form long-lasting memories at these iconic places, and that's the sort of thing that shapes an area's foodie culture.