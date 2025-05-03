15 Drive-In Restaurants Across The US You Should Visit
When you think of drive-in restaurants, there's a good chance that you're either thinking of some olde-timey movies or Sonic. Sonic is a perfectly acceptable entry into the world of drive-in restaurants, but let's be honest — we're going there for the drinks. After all, Sonic has a drink that tastes exactly like a Dr Pepper float, and that's worth the trip alone. But Sonic isn't the only player in the drive-in game, and although they're arguably not as widespread as they once were, these super-fun restaurants can still be found across the country.
Drive-ins first showed up in the 1920s, and hit a heyday in the 1950s. They were gradually replaced by more full-service stops, but they never entirely went away.
With that in mind, we wanted to put together a list of some of the best, most fun, and must-visit drive-ins that are road trip worthy, and we started with a few personal favorites. From there, we headed out to the internet to see which hotspots are still a favorite among locals as hangout spots and places for celebrating classic cars. Entire communities form long-lasting memories at these iconic places, and that's the sort of thing that shapes an area's foodie culture.
The Varsity — Multiple locations in Atlanta
The Varsity is based in Georgia, and with eight locations, you're sure to find a spot to park. That's especially true because it holds records as being the largest drive-in restaurant in the world. That's no joke, either: The Atlanta location sprawls across two entire city blocks, and if you're wondering how the heck it got such a massive spot in the middle of this bustling city, it's because this place has been open since 1928.
The menu isn't fancy, and you can expect the kind of food you imagine being served at a 1950s-era drive in. Think big burgers, loaded hot dogs, extra-crispy fries, and extra-creamy shakes. In other words, it's simple, straightforward, delicious, and we love it. If you want to order like a local, be sure to study up on The Varsity's lingo before you go. Want a bag of chips? You'll order a "bag of rags." A hamburger with chili is a chili steak, and you shouldn't miss the Varsity Orange drink.
Red Rabbit Drive-in — Duncannon, Pennsylvania
The Red Rabbit Drive-in has been family-owned since the 1960s, and it's currently overseen by the third generation to take the helm. Also, it remains an absolute area staple. It's no wonder: The menu might look small, but when you can choose not just burgers and fries, but crab cakes, shrimp and fish dinners, pizza, and from an ice cream menu that includes milkshakes, sundaes, and your choice of float, you don't need a huge menu. (And it's worth noting that those floats can be made with root beer or birch beer — and a birch beer float can be life-changing.)
It's no wonder that this place has a ton of fans that have, as the restaurant suggests, made the Red Rabbit a habit. The food is fresh and made to order, brought to your car or picnic tables, and it's just honestly good food served by friendly people in the kind of place that makes you want to just kick back and enjoy the moment. Anyone who's nostalgic for a little 1980s-era vibes — or wants to find out what they're like — this is the place.
(717) 834-4696
60 Benvenue Rd, Duncannon, PA 17020
Doumar's Barbecue — Norfolk, Virginia
If you love to make your own ice cream and have your own repertoire of funky flavors, you'll know there's a science to it. There's also some fascinating history when it comes to ice cream, and part of it still lives at Doumar's Barbecue. Way back in 1904, one man had a brilliant thought: Fold a waffle, fill it with ice cream, and enjoy. That man was Doumar's founder Abe Doumar, and more than a century later, his drive-in is still using the waffle-cone machine that he designed and built.
A waffle cone is a must, and ordering here is a bit of a challenge. Burgers are fresh-made from beef ground on-site, the pork barbecue is fall-apart delicious, and the thin-sliced ribeye sandwich? Well, that goes without saying. Taylor pork rolls are an iconic dish more firmly associated with another state — New Jersey — but they're served here, too. You're definitely going to want to pick up a souvenir jar of cones, and this is a special place you'll want to revisit over and over.
(757) 627-4163
1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517
Ardy & Ed's — Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Anyone who's ever been roller skating knows that it's not as easy as it looks. Now, imagine doing that while carrying trays of food and drinks for an entire shift, and we can all agree that takes some serious skill. While some drive-ins have gotten rid of the carhops' traditional skates, they're still doing it the old fashioned way at Ardy & Ed's.
The menu is a classic one, too, filled with burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and fries, but the thing that makes this place stand out is that customers can order fresh, made on-site draft root beer. Have it served in a frosty glass or get a gallon to take home, and according to fans, you're going to want to do both. Incidentally, the old-school vibe here is legit, as it opened in 1948 as an A&W Drive-in. The Ardy and Ed in the current name were Ardythe and Edward Timm, who took over in 1960. The spirit's been the same ever since.
(920) 231-5455
2413 South Main St, Oshkosh, WI 54902
Jumpin' Jack's Drive-in — Scotia, New York
No one goes to a drive-in for the same experience as going to a typical, sit-down restaurant, and that's the fun of it. Jumpin' Jack's sits on the water in Scotia, New York, and in addition to a menu with all the classic drive-in foods, customers can also plan on staying for concerts or a water skiing show. And fans say that you absolutely should. The atmosphere is fun, busy, and exactly what waterfront summer afternoons should be, while the food is hot, fresh, and delicious in its straightforwardness.
In addition to the standard classics, customers can also get a fish, clam, or shrimp fry, chicken sandwiches and wings, and can even pick up some clams, fried fish, or shrimp to go. Customers say that it's the vibe here that really stands out, and it's the perfect place to spend an unforgettable afternoon with friends and family.
(518) 393-6101
5 Schonowee Ave, Scotia, NY 12302
Ivanhoe's — Upland, Indiana
Ivanhoe's claims to have the best strawberry shortcake in the world, and based on the social media comments from those lucky enough to live close by, it's the truth. There are also classic drive-in menu items, but more importantly, there are also 100 different types of shakes, and 100 different types of sundaes. Yes, it's probably going to be busy, but customers also say that if you're going there, you should definitely plan on getting those desserts as they're the real stars of the show here.
That's because there are a lot of funky flavors that you're not likely to find in other places. For shakes, try the Cloud (marshmallows, whipped cream, and coconut), the High Noon (orange sherbet, vanilla soft serve, vanilla ice cream, pineapple, and a cherry), or the Blueberry Cheese (blueberry and cream cheese). For sundaes, there's fun stuff like the Oreo Overload (self-explanatory), S'mores (also self-explanatory), and the Peppermint Crunch (with peppermint ice cream, chocolate-covered graham crackers, and hot fudge).
(765) 998-7261
979 S Main St, Upland, IN 46989
Superdawg — Multiple locations (Illinois)
Superdawg has two locations, one in Chicago and the other in Wheeling, Illinois. Founded in 1948 by a World War II veteran, it continues to be family-owned. The early success of this place was linked to a few things, including delicious hot dogs, a convenient location along a streetcar line, and the kind of relationship built with customers who, if they were a little short in paying for the dog, owners would tell them to catch up when they could — and, they would.
Fast forward a few decades, and it's still the place to go for anyone who loves hot dogs. There are burgers, too, but customers say it's the hot dogs that really stand out there, along with crinkle-cut fries that are the perfect mix of crispy and fluffy. Fans know that Anthony Bourdain thought Chicago-style hot dogs were the best in the country, and where do Chicago natives go? Superdawg. (Pro tip: Get the Superonionchips.)
Snow White Drive-in — Lebanon, Tennessee
Is it even a drive-in if it's not hosting Saturday Night Cruise-ins? We didn't think so, and every Saturday night during the summer, classic cars fill the parking lot of the Snow White Drive-in for a brilliant opportunity to gather for great food, mingle, and see some incredible cars. This is another authentic drive-in with roots that go back to the 1950s, and instead of sticking to just the classic burgers and dogs, it's serving up some Southern BBQ.
Burgers and dogs are on the menu, too, along with cornbread, salads, and meat platters and yes, you're going to want to save room for the milkshakes. Customers who have headed to sites like Tripadvisor describe this place as one of those magical places that end up being the beating heart of an entire community, having served several generations with good food and Southern hospitality. Staff is friendly, food and good, and the vibe is old-school awesome.
(615) 443-4299
1714 West Main St, Lebanon, TN 37087
Keller's Drive-in — Multiple locations
Keller's Drive-in has been a Dallas mainstay since the 1950s, and now has three locations around the city. Menus don't get much more straightforward than the one here, and customers can basically pick what kind of burger they'd like. But when you're talking about locally-sourced, fresh-ground beef and perfectly toasty buns, sometimes a menu doesn't need to be ultra-complex.
Customers who have reviewed this restaurant say that's a large part of the charm. There's nothing fancy or complicated here, but what customers do say they love is the fact that Keller's takes its grilled onions very, very seriously, provides consistently excellent and friendly service, and has burgers that are both affordable and good. That's even more apparent by the social media posts comparing these burgers to McDonald's, and locals who say that while they might be comparable in terms of price, in terms of quality, there's no contest.
Dog N Suds — Multiple locations
Dog N Suds has a number of locations in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, but it started out as a small hot dog stand founded in the 1950s by perhaps the most unlikely of restaurant partners. Music teachers Don Hamacher and Jim Griggs were so successful that they quit teaching for hot dogs, and today, the drive-in is still serving up delicious dogs and burgers at an affordable price.
Reviews for Dog N Suds mention one thing perhaps more often than the hot dogs, and that's the homemade root beer. It's advertised as the "World's Creamiest," and yes, that's a big claim to make. Fortunately, there are a few ways for root beer lovers to test that claim, including a frosty mug of root beer alone, or a root beer float. Root beer is one of the best sodas for a classic float, and dog-lovers will also appreciate this one, as you can order your pup his or her own dessert: Ice cream with a dog biscuit. Menus might also vary by location.
Sycamore Drive-in — Bethel, Connecticut
The root beer goes back a surprisingly long time, and there's no denying that it's an unmistakable flavor. If you're wondering what gives root beer that iconic taste, don't ask at the Sycamore Drive-in. They're not going to tell you, as the recipe for the Sycamore Old-Fashioned Root Beer is a top secret formula that's more than 70 years old. When something stays a secret that long, it's safe to say that it's going to remain secret.
Connecticut's Sycamore Drive-in has something that a lot of the drive-ins on our list don't, and that's a massive menu. Desserts, drinks, and root beer floats are only a small part of it, and there's also gyros and wraps, sandwiches, burgers, and hot dogs, and there's also breakfast, too. Not surprisingly, it's the root beer that gets a frequent shout-out from customers, but even recent reviews suggest that this place has been around for so long because it's putting out good food at great prices with friendly service, and that's how it should be.
(203) 748-2716
282 Greenwood Ave, Bethel, CT 06801
Sugarpine Drive-in — Troutdale, Oregon
Many of the drive-ins we're featuring opened in the 1950s, and while they're not the oldest restaurants in the U.S., that's still a respectable run. The Sugarpine Drive-in is a little different, in that the building dates back to the 1920s, but the restaurant only opened in 2018. It's actually inside Glen Otto Park, which is an absolutely brilliant place to put a drive-in — especially one that's serving the kind of food that's on offer here.
Talking about a menu is difficult because it varies based on the season. You can expect things like soups, sandwiches, and the waffle grilled cheese is a staple, as is the ice cream and the signature sundaes. Although some reviews do note that it is a pricey experience compared to what you might expect to find at a drive-in, plenty of others are thrilled with the unique sundaes, the variety of sandwiches, and the soups that are often made from whatever happens to be in season at the time of the visit. Add in a breathtaking view, and customers say it's a winning combination.
(503) 665-6558
1208 E Historic Columbia River Hwy, Troutdale, OR 97060
Mug-n-Bun Drive-in — Speedway, Indiana
Mug-n-Bun is another drive-in that's serving up a house-made root beer, and it's been that way for more than five decades. Customers who have made this Indiana drive-in a part of family events and evenings out for years say that there's plenty to love here, including a menu that covers not just the standard burgers and dogs, but corn dogs, chicken and fish sandwiches, catfish and oyster dinners, and sides like mozzarella sticks, chili, and sweet potato fries.
It's the tenderloin sandwiches that get regularly mentioned in reviews, along with the root beer, of course. That particular sandwich is a breaded tenderloin on a soft burger bun, which is a great alternative for anyone who's sick of fast food hamburgers. Pick up an order of the fried cheese balls while you're there, and fans say you're not going to regret it.
(317) 244-5669
5211 West 10th St, Speedway, IN 46224
Wayne's Drive-Inn — Lawton, Oklahoma
Check out the social media for Wayne's Drive-inn, and you'll notice a lot of veteran-themed posts. It makes sense: Wayne Abshere was a World War II veteran, and got started in the restaurant business in 1947. The drive-in concept followed in the 1960s, and there's now two locations in Lawton, Oklahoma. It's still in the family, and it's still the place to go when looking for not just a great meal, but a fun place to spend the night and see some cars.
A truly great drive-in is a restaurant that's about more than just food, and Wayne's has been a hangout spot for locals — and nearby locals — for a long time. It's serving up massive burgers, hot dogs, and dinners, along with pizzas and breakfast sandwiches for a pretty wonderfully well-rounded menu that guarantees something for everyone. If something is a local favorite for so long, you know they have to be doing something right.
B-K Rootbeer — Multiple locations
This one's a little different, and it's surprisingly difficult to track down information for. Sometimes it's B&K Rootbeer, sometimes it's BK Root Beer, sometimes it's B-K Rootbeer, but the locations remaining today are all independently owned restaurants that once belonged to a 200+ restaurant chain, mostly found in the Midwest. Most histories of the chain have a lot of estimated dates and guesswork ... which is pretty weird for something that was once so big.
If you happen to drive past any of the remaining locations, you should definitely stop it. Many locations — like the one in Mishawaka, Indiana — still take pride in homemade root beer, Coney dogs, sausages, cheesesteaks, and burgers. Because these are all independent restaurants now, menus and mileage may vary. However, when we did some digging into this particular — and strange — case, we found that many reviewers still treasure their local B-K as a reminder of simpler and often better times.
facebook.com/p/BK-Root-Beer-Drive-In-100059331945890
Methodology
How did we put our list of super-fun drive-in restaurants together? Some of these are based on personal experiences that came in the years that this writer spent crisscrossing the country in her car with her cat. (And yes, carhops were just as surprised as you might expect them to be.) In addition to checking in on some of those places at the time of writing and seeing what locals and visitors were still saying, we also took into account reviews from Tripadvisor and Yelp to find other places.
When it came time to choose, we didn't base things solely on reviews. In addition, we considered things like menu, history — and whether these were the sort of places that were more than just a restaurant, but a gathering place for locals. Finally, we factored in root beer, too, because what's a drive-in without root beer and ice cream?