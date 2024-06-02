What Anthony Bourdain Really Thought About Chicago-Style Hot Dogs

Anthony Bourdain had many opinions about food, which is, of course, why we loved him. We know what he couldn't stand about club sandwiches, where he stood on the hot dog sandwich debate, and how he felt about Chicagoland's culinary treasures. Bourdain visited the Windy City several times for his TV shows, and during his visit for "The Layover," he stated that "the Chicago Red Hot is the finest hot dog on the planet," via Eater. And during an episode of "No Reservations," he begrudgingly admitted, "Chicago has, hands down, a better hot dog than New York City."

While the late chef held complicated feelings for another Chicago staple, the deep dish pizza, Bourdain loved Chicago and its food. Through his three travel shows, he tried several iconic restaurant dogs, eventually proclaiming on Reddit, "Any Chicago hot dog is the finest in the land." During his visit to Hot Doug's for the 2009 "No Reservations" episode, he explained that the very things that made it delicious also made it difficult to hold. But Bourdain's admiration for the Chicago-style hot dog wasn't just about the taste but also about the city's rich food culture and dedication to perfecting this beloved street food.