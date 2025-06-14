Did Denver Really Invent The Cheeseburger? The Humpty Dumpty Drive-In Thought So

There are few foods as undeniably American and beloved as the cheeseburger. Take, for instance, Shake Shack's iconic smash burger recipe. But who, exactly, first topped a burger patty with cheese is not so clear. Some say that the fast food and fast-casual phenomenon was created in Denver, Colorado, in the 1930s by Louis Ballast, owner of the Humpty Dumpty Barrel Inn. The drive-in introduced cheeseburgers to the Mile High City, where you could drive up to the window, order a cheeseburger, and have it brought right to your car (American convenience at its finest). But did the Denver drive-in really invent the meaty, cheesy treat? The short answer is probably not, but it may come down to semantics.

It's not uncommon to see claims like "world's best" or "first-ever" on menus, but back in the 1920s and 1930s, when fast food American staples were first coming onto the scene, there were several restaurateurs who claimed to coin the now-ubiquitous cheeseburger. While Louis Ballast was the first to obtain a trademark for the term "cheeseburger" in March 1935, there's ample evidence that other food joints — especially select spots in California and Kentucky — were slinging out cheeseburgers prior. Denver may be home to the Denver omelet, but the cheeseburger's roots are a bit more complex.