The Ancient Snacks Served At The Roman Colosseum

The next time you grab a snack at a sports event, take a moment to think about our ancient Roman counterparts. Ancient Romans who attended games at the Colosseum (also known as the Flavian Amphitheater) enjoyed munching on fruit and other snacks while they watched gladiators and wild beasts fight. It turns out that those peanuts and hot dogs you picked up from the vendor are part of a centuries-old snacking tradition.

In 2021, archaeologists explored the iconic Roman amphitheater's sewers and hydraulic system, which fell into disuse sometime between 404 C.E., when emperor Honorius abolished gladiator games, and 523 C.E., when Romans stopped using the Colosseum for public events. The archaeologists discovered the ancient remains of Roman spectators' trash and compiled a list of snacks consumed in the Colosseum's stands and walkways.

Ancient Romans enjoyed many types of snacks while they were watching the games. Some were simple and portable, including olives, peaches, walnuts, berries, grapes, figs, and melons. Others were more elaborate. The archaeologists found evidence that meats were cooked on small, portable braziers. They also believe that ancient visitors to the Colosseum ate a form of pizza. Of course, this "pizza" would not have looked like the slices you can buy at stadiums today because tomatoes had not yet arrived in Italy. Instead, it would have resembled a modern-day focaccia. We know the ancient Romans ate focaccia-like flatbread thanks to a fresco unearthed in Pompeii in 2023. This fresco shows a fruit-topped, spice-garnished focaccia on a silver tray with wine and other food items.

