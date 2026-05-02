Steal This Grocery List For Your Best Memorial Day Cookout Yet

Memorial Day cookouts have long been used to mark the unofficial start of summer and make the most of a long weekend of gorgeous May weather. Inviting family and friends to share a meal and conversation is also a great way to celebrate, honor, and remember service members. But before you start sending out text invites or imploring the essential tips and tricks for cleaning your grill, you should take the time to create a thoughtful, seasonally-appropriate menu for your Memorial Day barbecue.

From burger recipes, kebabs, and juicy hot dogs to hummus and fresh fruit salads, coleslaw, beans, corn, and more, Tasting Table created a simple menu of classic cookout dishes that you can pick and choose from, as well as a grocery list of ingredients you'll need for your best Memorial Day cookout yet. On the menu are seasonal salads, grill favorites, hearty side dishes, vegetarian options, kid-friendly fare, and of course, the perfect summer dessert. All that to say, you'd better get ready to head to the grocery store.

While you're free to pick, choose, and even customize, the following list of ingredients will set you up perfectly to prepare a menu of these classic Memorial Day recipes: burgers, hot dogs, grilled chicken and vegetable kebabs, grilled salt and vinegar potatoes or potato salad, mint and melon fruit salad, strawberry chicken salad, Asian-inspired coleslaw, easy grilled corn on the cob and garlic butter, Bloody Mary pasta salad, simple creamy hummus, hearty black bean burgers, and three-bean salad or slow cooker baked beans. Lastly, for dessert, you'll have everything you need to serve your guests a white cake topped with fresh berries and honey whipped cream.