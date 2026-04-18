Why A Bag Of Doritos Belongs Next To Your Essential Grilling Tools (No, Not To Eat)

A bag of Doritos and a backyard cookout make all the sense in the world. Who wouldn't want a hot dog, some coleslaw, and a handful of Doritos on a paper plate while hanging out on a sunny day? But even if you're not a fan of the cheesy, crunchy tortilla chips, they're still worth keeping around just in case of a barbecue emergency. Doritos are surprisingly effective tool for lighting charcoal.

Anyone who has tried to light a charcoal barbecue has struggled with it once or twice. Even using a charcoal chimney starter can take some time, especially if you're only an occasional griller and not regularly using one. Doritos can be placed under your charcoal chimney or directly in the charcoal and lit with a lighter or matches. The chips will burn for a surprisingly long time, each for about 60 seconds or more depending on the size, thanks to the starch and vegetable oil in them. This sustained flame lasts long enough and burns hot enough to light the surrounding charcoal.

Doritos are not unique in the world of snack foods when it comes to their ability to start a fire. Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, and even potato chips are all made of carbohydrates and fats. You can use plain ones, too, or almost any popular tortilla chip brand works. The carbohydrates, mainly in the form of starches, burn easily thanks to the fats infused in them when the snacks are produced.