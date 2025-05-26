How Much Ground Beef You Need For A Cookout With Plenty Of Burgers
From fall tailgates to spring picnics to backyard barbecues all summer long, one of the main matters on foodies' minds (other than honing their burger-grilling technique) is making sure there's enough to feed the crowd. Determining how much ground beef you'll need depends on how big you are making each burger patty. As a general rule, plan for two 4 to 6-ounce burgers per person, or one larger 6 to 8-ounce burger per person. To calculate your specific gathering's needs, simply multiply the anticipated number of attendants by four to six, or by six to eight, depending on the desired burger size.
For instance, to make four smaller (4 to 6-ounce) burgers, a foodie would need to buy 1 to 1½ pounds (16 to 24 ounces) of raw ground beef. This would be enough to feed two guests. Alternatively, if a single, larger, gourmet-style burger is on the menu, multiply the number of guests by 6 to 8 ounces. So, to feed a crowd of ten, hosts would need to purchase 3¾ to 5 pounds (60 to 80 ounces) of raw ground beef.
For maximum uniformity and consistency, pre-shape and weigh each burger patty using a kitchen scale before the event. The extra prep step is well worth it come party time, when grillmasters should be focused on enjoying themselves and their company. Uniform burger patties ensure that your ground beef stretches as far as it's supposed to stretch, and also help ensure even cooking later on.
This seemingly straightforward formula becomes trickier upon factoring in the human component. Some folks might come hungrier than others, and some folks might bring a friend (or three) to the cookout. Gauging anticipated turnout and individual portion needs, alas, doesn't come with a one-size-fits-all equation. It's the same reason why our "how many pizzas do I need to serve a crowd" calculation hack preemptively accounts for three slices of pizza per person; not everyone is going to have three slices, but this accommodates enough wiggle room for some folks to have more or less, and no one leaves hungry.
An extra 2 or 3 pounds of raw ground beef should be more than enough to account for any extra-hungry foodies or surprise plus-ones. If you find yourself with some leftover ground beef, it can be turned into an easy casserole for a low-prep dinner throughout the week. Also, keep in mind that at potluck-style events with abundant side dish options, guests will have no shortage of food. One 4-to-6-ounce burger might be enough for some folks with a plate full of fresh watermelon and pasta salad. For more tips for nailing portion sizes, here's how much pasta salad you should serve at a cookout.