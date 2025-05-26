How Much Ground Beef You Need For A Cookout With Plenty Of Burgers

From fall tailgates to spring picnics to backyard barbecues all summer long, one of the main matters on foodies' minds (other than honing their burger-grilling technique) is making sure there's enough to feed the crowd. Determining how much ground beef you'll need depends on how big you are making each burger patty. As a general rule, plan for two 4 to 6-ounce burgers per person, or one larger 6 to 8-ounce burger per person. To calculate your specific gathering's needs, simply multiply the anticipated number of attendants by four to six, or by six to eight, depending on the desired burger size.

For instance, to make four smaller (4 to 6-ounce) burgers, a foodie would need to buy 1 to 1½ pounds (16 to 24 ounces) of raw ground beef. This would be enough to feed two guests. Alternatively, if a single, larger, gourmet-style burger is on the menu, multiply the number of guests by 6 to 8 ounces. So, to feed a crowd of ten, hosts would need to purchase 3¾ to 5 pounds (60 to 80 ounces) of raw ground beef.

For maximum uniformity and consistency, pre-shape and weigh each burger patty using a kitchen scale before the event. The extra prep step is well worth it come party time, when grillmasters should be focused on enjoying themselves and their company. Uniform burger patties ensure that your ground beef stretches as far as it's supposed to stretch, and also help ensure even cooking later on.