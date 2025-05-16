How Much Pasta Salad Should You Serve At A Cookout?

There are times — most times, in fact — when leftover pasta salad is a good thing. Cookouts, however, are seldom one of these times. After hanging out in the sun with friends all day, the last thing foodies want is to tote home a half-full bowl of pasta salad. Considering pasta salad has a food-safety window of just a few hours at room temperature anyway, any leftovers will likely need to be thrown out (forget about it if that cookout was held on a sweltering August afternoon). To rock the cookout, be sure to keep portion sizes in mind when you bust out your go-to pasta salad recipes.

As a general rule, plan on ½ cup to ¾ cup of pasta salad per person as a side dish. This shakes out to four to six ounces of finished, assembled pasta salad per person. If you're serving pasta salad as an entree-sized dish, double that (one to 1 ½ cups per person, eight to 12 ounces). While the exact measurements can vary depending on your selected pasta shape, roughly two ounces of dry pasta hydrates to one cup cooked. As a helpful gauge, to serve smaller crowds or larger gatherings at family barbecues and neighborhood potlucks, multiply the number of anticipated guests by two ounces. So, to feed 60 guests, a foodie would want to boil 120 ounces (7.5 pounds) of dry pasta. This allows room for some folks to take a full cup serving and others to take ½ cup.