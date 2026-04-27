15 Delicious And Filling Bean Salad Recipes To Make On Repeat
When a lot of people think about salads, they think of light, leafy greens and side dishes that complement main courses. But salads can be a lot more substantial than that, especially when beans function as the base. Luckily, we have a whole collection of delicious bean salad recipes to choose from. They're perfect for taking on a picnic when you're looking for a main course that's both filling and refreshing, and many of them keep well in the fridge, meaning you can prep them at the start of the week and enjoy them for lunch several days in a row.
And don't worry — we cover a wide variety of beans here, so whatever your favorites are, they probably appear on this list. So, start boiling some dried beans or pop open that can of beans you have sitting in the back of the pantry. You're about to make some of the most delicious and filling salads you've ever tasted.
1. Jalapeño-Lime Three Bean Salad
If you're looking for a tangy, zippy bean salad, turn to this recipe. The jalapeños provide just the right amount of heat, while the lime makes everything taste more lively.
The three types of beans included on the ingredients list are black beans, kidney beans, and garbanzo beans, but go ahead and use whatever beans you have on hand or the ones you prefer. Don't forget the other veggies, like cucumber, tomatoes, scallions, and avocados, which deliver the freshness that makes this salad shine.
Recipe: Jalapeño-Lime Three Bean Salad
2. Three Bean Salad
A bean salad doesn't have to be complicated to make. This three bean salad comes together in just five minutes and requires relatively few ingredients. On the bean front, you'll need to grab some green beans, garbanzo beans, and kidney beans, but other than that, all you need is some parsley, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper. This salad might be simple, but once you get a taste of it, you might just put it in your regular lunchtime rotation.
Recipe: Three Bean Salad
3. Roasted Artichoke and White Bean Salad
Yes, beans can absolutely be delicious all on their own, but if you want to enhance their flavor even more, pair them with other flavorful veggie ingredients like roasted artichokes. We love the earthy flavor and decadent texture that artichoke hearts give this salad, and roasting them only adds to their complexity.
The salad dressing is the real show-stopper here; it's made with lemon juice and Dijon mustard for a punch of bold flavor that'll make you want to go back for spoonful after spoonful until the whole bowl is gone.
4. 5-Ingredient White Bean and Pesto Salad
A lot of people think of pesto as a sauce that should only be used for pasta dishes. We couldn't disagree more.
Pesto plays a starring role in this white bean salad, where it delivers a burst of fresh, fragrant, basil-forward flavor that elevates an otherwise simple white bean salad. The best part? As long as you're using store-bought pesto instead of making it from scratch, this recipe only requires five ingredients. You may already have everything you need to make it in your fridge and pantry.
5. Fresh Herb Lima Bean Salad
If you ask us, lima beans are one of the most underrated beans out there, which is why they deserve to be front and center in this fresh, herby bean salad. Don't worry about finding fresh lima beans if they're not available near you; you can always use the frozen variety instead.
In addition to the beans, you'll really want to go all out on the vegetable front, with tomatoes, onions, red peppers, cucumbers, and plenty of herbs like dill, parsley, and basil. This is one salad you're going to want to eat all summer long.
Recipe: Fresh Herb Lima Bean Salad
6. Easy Balela Salad
Chickpeas are at the heart of this incredibly fresh and filling salad. However, to make the recipe even more filling, you can add black beans as well. The fresh veg is where you're getting all the flavor and color from, though. Kalamata olives, cucumber, diced red onion, and tomatoes add a rainbow of colors to your bowl, while a smattering of herbs delivers on the flavor front. Don't forget the sun-dried tomatoes; they add a lovely, chewy texture and umami flavor to the dish that really takes it over the top.
Recipe: Easy Balela Salad
7. Creamy Kidney Bean Salad
Wondering what to do with that random can of kidney beans you have hanging out in your pantry? This kidney bean salad is calling your name. While a lot of the bean salads featured on this list are on the lighter and more refreshing side, we love this creamier take on bean salad.
The creaminess comes from mayonnaise, which is a more substantial dressing than plain old olive oil. By adding lots of crunchy elements like celery, carrots, and diced red onion, you'll create textural contrast that'll make every bite taste downright delicious.
Recipe: Creamy Kidney Bean Salad
8. Herby Three Bean Salad
You can find plenty of three bean salad recipes out there, but this one is special because of how many herbs it calls for. These herbs include mint and parsley, but feel free to experiment with any other herbs you love. Cilantro could be an interesting, fresh addition, and chives make everything better with their bold sharpness. A rich dressing made with olive oil, honey, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice, brings all of those elements together into one scoopable salad.
Recipe: Herby Three Bean Salad
9. Green Bean Salad with 'Nduja Dressing
When you want some more green on your plate — but you don't want to settle for a sad, steamed side dish — look no further than this green bean salad. The green beans are delicious on their own, of course, but the star of this recipe is the 'nduja dressing. 'Nduja, an Italian sausage, will infuse the recipe with extra fat and salt. Once you give it a try, you're never going to want to make plain green beans again.
10. Hearty Kidney Bean Salad
Here's yet another recipe in which kidney beans take center stage. Beyond the beans, celery and green onions make up the bulk of this recipe, but it's the dressing that really brings it all together. It's made with mayonnaise, honey, salt, and pepper. A splash of apple cider vinegar brings a bold brightness to the salad. We love packing a container of this bean salad for lunch to munch on when we're craving something that's both creamy and crunchy.
Recipe: Hearty Kidney Bean Salad
11. Tonno E Fagioli (Italian Tuna and Bean Salad)
We love a bean salad, but sometimes, you're looking for an extra source of protein. That's when you should turn to this tonno e fagioli recipe. Tuna packed in olive oil complements the decadent and creamy butter beans, red onion provides that punch of sharpness the dish needs to taste its best, and parsley brightens everything up. It's a simple recipe, coming together in just six minutes, but it's one that you'll make on repeat once you realize just how delicious it is.
12. Green Bean Potato Salad
Why stop at a simple bean salad when you can combine it with a potato salad? This dish is going to be a star at your next barbecue or potluck, since it offers both freshness and substance. Although green beans and potatoes make up the bulk of the dish, it's the super-flavorful dressing that takes it to a whole new level. Honey, whole-grain mustard, and olive oil come together to create a simple sauce that shines. Don't forget the dried onion to add just a bit more flavor and complexity.
Recipe: Green Bean Potato Salad
13. Limey Black Bean Couscous Salad
Sometimes, you might want to make a bean salad that can function as an entire meal. Adding couscous to the mix will do just that. What sets this recipe apart from so many other black bean recipes, though, is just how acidic it is. That lime gives the salad its mouthwatering flavor while delivering a note of fruitiness that complements the peppers, scallions, and cilantro. Don't forget to add plenty of cumin.
Recipe: Limey Black Bean Couscous Salad
14. Moroccan Chickpea Salad
Chickpea lovers, this one is for you. This recipe doesn't just feature chickpeas; the beans are doing all of the heavy lifting here. A perhaps unexpected ingredient in this recipe is dried apricots, which provide the dish with a lovely, complex sweetness that works well with savory ingredients like Kalamata olives. Make sure you don't skip the pistachios. Their extra dose of crunch is part of what makes this salad such a standout dish.
Recipe: Moroccan Chickpea Salad
15. Vegan Taco Salad
Whether you choose not to eat animal products or you're just on the hunt for a recipe that prominently features black beans, this vegan taco salad will get the job done every time. The beans are there for both bulk and protein, as are the green or brown lentils you'll add to your bowl. But it's the diced walnuts that give this recipe a slight richness and fattiness that make it so satisfying.
Recipe: Vegan Taco Salad
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