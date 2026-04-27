15 Delicious And Filling Bean Salad Recipes To Make On Repeat

When a lot of people think about salads, they think of light, leafy greens and side dishes that complement main courses. But salads can be a lot more substantial than that, especially when beans function as the base. Luckily, we have a whole collection of delicious bean salad recipes to choose from. They're perfect for taking on a picnic when you're looking for a main course that's both filling and refreshing, and many of them keep well in the fridge, meaning you can prep them at the start of the week and enjoy them for lunch several days in a row.

And don't worry — we cover a wide variety of beans here, so whatever your favorites are, they probably appear on this list. So, start boiling some dried beans or pop open that can of beans you have sitting in the back of the pantry. You're about to make some of the most delicious and filling salads you've ever tasted.