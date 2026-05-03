31 Cinnamon Roll Recipes For Cozy Weekend Mornings
There's nothing like waking up on a weekend morning and whipping up a batch of cinnamon rolls while you're sipping your coffee and planning out what you're going to do for the day. Yes, they're technically dessert-adjacent, but that's what makes them feel so comforting — they're almost guaranteed to get your day off to an excellent start. But you don't have to settle for those canned cinnamon rolls (though they do come in handy sometimes), nor do you need to take a trip to your nearest Cinnabon. With these incredible cinnamon roll recipes, you'll find that homemade tastes way better than any of the other alternatives out there — and you may also be surprised by all the cinnamon roll variations that exist.
Whether you're looking for cinnamon rolls with a lemon-y twist or you prefer a classic recipe that will remind you of your childhood, we've got you covered. And the good news? Even if you're not a pro baker, you'll still be able to pull off these recipes with ease. So, embrace your sweet tooth, and let's get to baking.
Extra Fluffy Cranberry Cinnamon Rolls
When you want to switch up your cinnamon roll routine, you have to try these cranberry cinnamon rolls. Cranberry might see like a random addition, but it's one that really works. You get some extra sweetness from the fruit, along with a bold tartness that balances the dish in a lovely way. Plus, once you tear into a roll, it'll reveal the beautiful bright red hue inside. Sticky, sweet, and fluffy — what's not to love about this recipe?
Easy Cinnamon Roll
If you've never made cinnamon rolls from scratch before, then you may assume that they're pretty difficult to pull off. That couldn't be further from the truth when you make this simple recipe, though. It's a great place to start for cinnamon roll newbies, and it'll make you realize that this is an easier recipe to master than you might have imagined. Now we bet you'll start wanting to make cinnamon rolls on the regular.
Recipe: Easy Cinnamon Roll
Pull-Apart Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon rolls are a holiday season classic, and so are gingerbread cookies. But what if we told you that you could combine those two classic flavors into one delicious baked breakfast-dessert hybrid? These gingerbread cinnamon rolls absolutely fit the bill, and the fact that you can pull them apart makes them even more fun to eat. This is a perfect recipe to whip up on holiday mornings, but you don't have to wait for a seasonal celebration to test them out on a weekend morning.
Copycat Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll
If you're a huge fan of Cinnabon, look no further. This copycat recipe gets scary close to the real thing, at a fraction of the price. And yes, when you bake these rolls, they'll absolutely make your house smell like you're walking past a Cinnabon in the mall. If you ask us, though, these cinnamon rolls feel extra decadent, so be prepared to go all in if this is the recipe you decide to make from this list.
Recipe: Copycat Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll
Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls
When you're looking for a cinnamon roll recipe that will stun both in terms of flavor and appearance, you have to make red velvet cinnamon rolls. They'll come out a bold, bright red color that will immediately make you want to take a bite. And luckily, they're really easy to pull off since you'll be using a store-bought red velvet cake mix. It's a simple shortcut that'll save you a ton of time in the kitchen on weekend mornings.
Recipe: Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls
Giant Cinnamon Roll
If you're baking for a crowd, you'll probably make a whole pan of individually sized cinnamon rolls. However, if you want to switch things up with a novel approach to the dessert, try just making one huge cinnamon roll instead. Sure, this recipe may not be traditional, and it may be a bit more difficult to roll, but the finished product is absolutely a showstopper. It's intended to be sliced and enjoyed by many, but we won't tell if you finish it all on your own.
Recipe: Giant Cinnamon Roll
Homemade Cinnamon Rolls
There are plenty of shortcuts you can take to make your cinnamon rolls come together more quickly and easily, but when you're serious about baking your rolls from scratch, you'll want to follow this recipe. From the dough to the cinnamon mixture, you'll take every step from basic ingredient to finished product, and the results are so rewarding. It takes a little over two hours to make this recipe, but every second of work is worth it.
Recipe: Homemade Cinnamon Rolls
Fluffy Overnight Cinnamon Rolls
Don't love the idea of waking up super early to start baking cinnamon rolls? That's totally understandable. If you just want hop out of. bed, put your rolls in the oven, and enjoy the smell of your baking breakfast, then this overnight cinnamon roll recipe is perfect for you. It takes the stress out of the baking process first thing in the morning, so you can have a slow, cozy, and sweet start to your day.
Recipe: Fluffy Overnight Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
It's always fun when you can combine two treats into one, which is exactly what's happening with this beloved recipe. It features the flavor of cinnamon rolls, but in a bread pudding form, still offering that doughy texture, but with bits and pieces smushed together, rather than in an actual roll. We love enjoying these delicious flavors in a new format, and it's perfect that there's no actual rolling required.
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
From-Scratch Cinnamon Rolls
This is another simple but serious recipe that involves making your cinnamon rolls completely from scratch. When you're ready to graduate from the shortcut versions of the treat — or you just have some extra time and really want to do things right — this recipe will guide you along the way. Making baked goods like these cinnamon rolls from scratch is a rewarding experience, and it'll give you more appreciation for your favorite local bakery.
Recipe: From-Scratch Cinnamon Rolls
Preserved Lemon Cinnamon Rolls
One ingredient that you don't see in cinnamon rolls a lot is preserved lemon. Preserved lemon has a bold, lemony flavor to it — along with a serious dose of saltiness — but it's largely absent of the acidity you generally find in fresh lemons. That makes it perfect for infusing your desserts with a citrus-forward flavor. And in the context of these incredible cinnamon rolls, it creates a flavor profile unlike anything you've ever tasted before.
Recipe: Preserved Lemon Cinnamon Rolls
Sweet Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls
Sourdough has been all the rage for home bakers for several years now, and if you've gotten in on the trend, then there's probably a good chance that you have some sourdough starter at home. Of course, you can use it to make delicious fresh bread, but you may not have known that it can also form a base for an excellent batch of cinnamon rolls. The slightly tart, acidic flavor from the sourdough will add an incredible flavor complexity to the finished dish.
Recipe: Sweet Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls
4-Ingredient Apple Cinnamon Rolls
Why stop at a cinnamon-flavored baked good when you can make it apple cinnamon-flavored? You don't generally see apples being included in cinnamon roll recipes, but this recipe incorporates fruit for some extra sweetness and a more interesting texture than the original version. To make this dish, you'll need a can of cinnamon rolls along with some apple pie mixture. Since it only requires four ingredients, it's super easy to pull off, even if you're pinched for time.
S'mores Cinnamon Rolls
Another hybrid dessert idea we absolutely love, these s'mores cinnamon rolls will make you feel like you're getting your day started over an open campfire. Not only will you include sticky, sweet marshmallows into the mix, but you'll also drizzle hot fudge topping into the rolls, giving them some extra depth of flavor with a chocolatey twist. Who knows — after you make this version of cinnamon rolls, you may never want to go back to the traditional ones again.
Recipe: S'mores Cinnamon Rolls
Raspberry Cinnamon Rolls
We love an unexpectedly fruity take on classic cinnamon rolls, and this one offers a more summery flavor profile, thanks to the inclusion of sweet and juicy raspberries. Raspberries, with their tartness, pair exceptionally well with the sweetness you'd expect from cinnamon rolls, and they also add an unexpected juiciness in the dish. And since you'll be making these rolls with raspberry jam, you don't actually have to wait until the fruit is in season.
Recipe: Raspberry Cinnamon Rolls
Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls
You may not particularly think of carrot cake and cinnamon rolls as two desserts that would complement each other, but the combo of these flavors actually works quite well together. This recipe is proof. The carrot cake-flavored filling is what really makes this dish shine. It's filled with carrots, of course, but also crushed pineapple and pecan pieces for a sweet and slightly crunchy effect that'll have you going back for seconds.
Recipe: Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon Roll Donut
Sure, you might have tasted a cinnamon donut before, but most of the time, they don't actually taste like cinnamon rolls. If you actually want to capture the flavor of a cinnamon roll in a donut package, this is the recipe for you. It's a donut without a hole, but when you cut it open, you'll see that glorious cinnamon roll swirl inside. And because these donuts are fried, every bite tastes that much more decadent.
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Donut
Bunny Cinnamon Rolls
Whether you're looking for a fun and tasty way to celebrate Easter, or you just want to make your weekend cinnamon rolls look cuter than ever, you have to try this recipe for bunny cinnamon rolls. Essentially, you'll just use part of the roll to make "ears" on the top of a standard roll. This is bound to be a hit amongst the kids (but don't be surprised if the adults fall in love with them too).
Recipe: Bunny Cinnamon Rolls
Matcha Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting
Matcha is seemingly everywhere these days, but you don't have to stick to a basic matcha latte to get that green tea flavor you love. Instead, try infusing your cinnamon rolls with earthy, floral matcha. It produces a mild but unique flavor profile that provides the perfect backdrop for bold cinnamon. The cream cheese frosting, though, is what really takes these cinnamon rolls over the top — it's rich, creamy, and super sweet.
Cinnamon Roll Hearts
Want to make your sweetie something they're sure to love for Valentine's Day? Or perhaps you just want to switch up the shape of traditional cinnamon rolls. These heart-shaped rolls will make you think of the breakfast baked good in a whole new way. It's actually pretty easy to form cinnamon rolls into heart shapes, and making the recipe from start to finish only takes about 35 minutes, so it's quick to throw together even on a busy weekend morning.
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Hearts
Fall-Worthy Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting
If you're like us, then when autumn finally rolls around, you start craving pumpkin flavored everything. Well, now you can whip up your homemade PSL and sip on it while you make these incredible pumpkin cinnamon rolls. Think about it: You already know that pumpkin and cinnamon work well together (like they do in pumpkin pie), so it's a flavor combo that's bound to be a success. Add some rich cream cheese frosting on top, and you have an autumnal breakfast or dessert that's hard not to love.
Recipe: Fall-Worthy Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting
Cinnamon Bun Christmas Pancake
There's nothing like waking up on Christmas morning to a big, sweet breakfast before you start opening presents. But if you don't feel like making cinnamon rolls, you can make this easier version of the dish instead. They're cinnamon bun pancakes, and they're ideal for the holiday season. Plus, since they have that cinnamon-forward flavor you love, it tastes like you're eating the real thing (just with a lot less effort for a from-scratch homemade treat).
Recipe: Cinnamon Bun Christmas Pancake
Quick Mini Cinnamon Roll Cookies
Sure, cinnamon rolls are technically breakfast, not dessert. And while we think it's totally acceptable to enjoy one at the end of the day instead of the beginning, it might bother those who enjoy sticking to stricter food categories. If you fall into that camp, then you should try making these cinnamon roll cookies instead. They're more dessert-coded, but they have the same sweetness and earthiness you'd find in standard cinnamon rolls. Plus, you only need four ingredients and about 20 minutes to make them.
Recipe: Quick Mini Cinnamon Roll Cookies
Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread
Monkey bread is one of our all-time favorite treats to bake. Not only does it have a unique, interesting texture, but it's easy to pull apart into bite-sized pieces — no cutting required. Although you can make your monkey bread using a wide variety of different flavors, we especially love this cinnamon roll version of the dish. Plus, you can use Pillsbury cinnamon rolls, so you don't actually have to make anything from scratch.
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread
3-Ingredient Peach Cobbler Cinnamon Rolls
A lot of people don't exactly think of cinnamon rolls as a summery breakfast dish, but they absolutely can be, especially when you add fruit to the recipe. This specific recipe calls for peach pie filling, which gives the rolls a wonderfully sweet, juicy, and summery flavor. And since you're only using three ingredients, you can pull this breakfast off even when you have limited ingredients in your pantry or fridge.
Gingerbread Cinnamon Buns
If you're the kind of person who loves cinnamon rolls, but also likes experimenting with new bakery treats, these cinnamon buns are worth trying. First of all, they're gingerbread-flavored, which really adds a fun twist to the dish. And because you'll bake them in muffin tins, you'll get a cupcake-like shape. This allows you to frost the top of the buns and add sprinkles for an undeniably fun breakfast or dessert. Enjoy them during the holiday season or at any time of the year.
Recipe: Gingerbread Cinnamon Buns
Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls
If you had to choose between making apple pie and cinnamon rolls, which would you make? If that's a hard decision for you, then you've probably been waiting for apple pie cinnamon rolls your whole life. This is a combo that just makes sense to us, since apples and cinnamon are already a match made in heaven. By using apples, you'll add a unique texture to the dish, while the cinnamon helps build the intense, earthy flavor profile that keeps these rolls from tasting too light and fruity.
Recipe: Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls
Breakfast Fruit Pizza with Cinnamon Roll Crust
Who said that you couldn't eat pizza for breakfast? Certainly not us! We'll admit, we love a leftover savory slice of pizza in the morning, but this sweet dish is definitely a step up from a cold slice. The crust is made with — you guessed it — canned cinnamon rolls, and the "sauce" is whipped cream cheese. Pile on tons of berries or other fruit of your choice to make a dessert pizza that everyone around the table is sure to enjoy.
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls and Cream Cheese Icing
If you follow a gluten-free diet, then you may assume that sweet, carb-heavy treats like cinnamon rolls are off the table. Alternatively, you could go out and spend a fortune on a subpar gluten-free cinnamon roll from the bakery, but it's not a guarantee you're actually going to like the way it tastes. Luckily, we've developed a gluten-free cinnamon roll recipe that you can make anytime you have a craving — no dietary concerns involved. In fact, you might like these gluten-free rolls even more than you enjoy standard ones.
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls
These days, there are tons of vegan replacements for meat, but there aren't nearly enough for baked goods, which generally contain eggs and dairy. But you don't need animal ingredients to make wildly delicious cinnamon rolls — just follow this simple and easy recipe instead. Honestly, once these are baked, you really won't be able to tell they're vegan at all, so go ahead and share them with your non-vegan friends as well. They're not going to be disappointed.
Recipe: Vegan Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon Roll Pancake
Since cinnamon rolls can be somewhat time-consuming to make, you may not always feel inclined to bake them on a busy weekend morning. Luckily, you can make a similar dish that features all of the same flavors in just a fraction of the time. These cinnamon roll pancakes come together in 20 minutes, and they taste just like the real thing. Make sure you don't skip the glaze — all you need to make it is some powdered sugar and water, and it tastes way better with this recipe than standard maple syrup.
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Pancake
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