Preserved Lemon Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

These preserved lemon cinnamon rolls are full of bright, bold flavors that transport you from your breakfast table to the Middle East. A few unique touches like pistachios, orange blossom water, and preserved lemon peel will bring the markets of Marrakesh to life in your favorite pastry.

According to Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, though adding strong Middle Eastern flavors like preserved lemons to your desserts may seem like a surprising choice, it can add a lovely burst of unexpected flavor to familiar dishes. Take a cue from Alton Brown, who uses preserved lemons in his lemonade, and give this funky, unique condiment a try in sweeter preparations. These buns have the comforting, fluffy, familiar texture you expect from cinnamon buns, but with a few Moroccan-inspired additions, the filling has a unique tang with an almost-umami-like depth. Because preserved lemons are essentially pickles, they develop a funkiness that cannot be captured in any other way. When this flavor interacts with the sugar, the cinnamon, and the orange and lemon notes in our icing and filling, the result is a multi-faceted, complex dessert that adds a vegetal tang to the sweetness.

These cinnamon buns will be at home in any fancy breakfast spread or festive brunch. Watch people's faces transform as they try to place that unique, aromatic flavor. So grab a jar of preserved lemons and let's get started on these cinnamon buns.