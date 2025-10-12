Preserved Lemons Are Key When Sauteing Greens. Here's How To Use Them For The Best Flavor

You can use an entire preserved lemon, peel included, when cooking about a pound of greens if you want a lot of flavor. Want something a bit more subtle? Just scale back. The salt softens the rind during pickling, so it's actually more common to see this part used in recipes as the pulp can get too mushy and bitter. To use a preserved lemon, simply remove it from the jar, rinse off the brine, take out the pulp, and finely chop or slice the rind.

Preserved lemons work especially well in North African cuisine. Think one-pan chicken tagine, Moroccan chickpea stew, salads, and couscous dishes. You can use half of a preserved lemon in place of lemon juice in many recipes, or use it to top something like a simple creamy hummus. They're also great in dressings, like a herby lemon vinaigrette, or in punchy cocktails like a tried and true Bloody Mary.

If you want to try preserving your own lemons, just scrub some Eureka or Meyer lemons, cut them up into quarters, cover and refrigerate them in salt and sugar for about one day, then place them in a jar with some other spices and lemon juice. They should be ready to go in about three to four weeks. Sample them with different foods to see what you like — they'll certainly make those greens taste a lot more appetizing!