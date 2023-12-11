Gingerbread Cinnamon Buns Recipe
There's always space on the table for baked goods, and when it comes to our favorites, cinnamon buns shine big. Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse takes the flavor one step further with these gingerbread cinnamon buns that will delight your taste buds. "These cinnamon buns have holiday season written all over them," she shares and describes, "With Christmas sprinkles or candied ginger on top, they're festive and just decadent enough to satisfy those sweet holiday cravings." There's no reason to categorize this recipe as holiday-only though, and Rosenhouse points out, "If you skip the sprinkles, they're also great to enjoy during any month of the year."
Cinnamon buns might seem intimidating to make, but Rosenhouse comments, "I love that this recipe is simple to put together, can be made the night before to bake fresh in the morning, and the flavors are incredible!" She's not kidding about the flavor either, and she details what you can expect: "The rich, buttery dough soaks up every bit of a molasses-infused butter, enhanced by a mixture of brown sugar and gingerbread spices for a perfectly gooey, decadent cinnamon bun. It's all topped off with a lightly tangy cream cheese icing for an incredibly indulgent breakfast dish."
Gather the ingredients for these gingerbread cinnamon buns
To make the cinnamon bun dough, you'll need lukewarm whole milk, instant yeast, and large eggs. Next, get all-purpose flour (plus extra for rolling), dark brown sugar (measure it packed), kosher salt, and room-temperature butter. For the bun filling, get more butter at room temperature, molasses, packed dark brown sugar, ground cinnamon, kosher salt, ground ginger, and ground nutmeg. Finally, for the icing, you'll need butter at room temperature, softened cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, vanilla extract, and kosher salt. If desired, decorate the buns with holiday sprinkles or candied ginger.
Step 1: Combine milk, yeast, and eggs
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a hook attachment, mix milk, yeast, and eggs to combine.
Step 2: Knead flour, sugar, salt, and butter
Add flour, sugar, salt, and 2 tablespoons butter. Knead on medium speed until dough comes together, then continue to knead for 2 to 3 minutes until smooth.
Step 3: Knead dough with remaining butter
Continue to knead on medium speed, adding remaining butter a few tablespoons at a time, until it's all been added and the dough is smooth and supple, about 10 to 12 minutes.
Step 4: Rise dough
Remove the bowl from the mixer and cover it with plastic wrap. Set aside to rise for 1 to 1 ½ hours until doubled in volume.
Step 5: Make the filling
In the meantime, prepare the filling. In a small bowl, stir to combine butter with molasses. Set aside.
Step 6: Combine sugar and spices
In a small bowl, mix to combine brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger, and nutmeg. Set aside.
Step 7: Make icing
Prepare the icing. Beat to combine butter and cream cheese until smooth. Add remaining ingredients; beat until smooth. Set aside.
Step 8: Place dough on floured surface
Dust a clean surface with flour. Turn risen dough out onto surface.
Step 9: Roll dough
Roll dough to a 10x20-inch rectangle.
Step 10: Spread butter
Spread butter evenly over dough, leaving a ½ inch border around the edges.
Step 11: Top with sugar mixture
Sprinkle evenly with brown sugar mixture. Press lightly to flatten.
Step 12: Roll dough
Roll dough up jelly roll style, pinching the seam to close.
Step 13: Shape into log
Press in from sides to create an 18-inch log.
Step 14: Cut buns
Cut roll into 9, 2-inch pieces.
Step 15: Place buns in pan
Transfer buns to a standard muffin tin sprayed with cooking spray, swirl-side up.
Step 16: Let buns rise
Cover with plastic and set aside to rise for 30 to 45 minutes until puffed and marshmallowy.
Step 17: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 18: Bake
Bake buns for 22-24 minutes until golden brown.
Step 19: Cool
Set the muffin tin on a separate baking sheet to let the buns cool for 5 minutes.
Step 20: Top with icing
Place a spoonful of icing onto each bun and spread to coat.
Step 21: Garnish
Sprinkle with holiday sprinkles, or candied ginger, if desired.
Step 22: Serve
Serve warm.
Can you prepare these gingerbread cinnamon buns ahead of time?
Sometimes, the craving for cinnamon buns comes unexpectedly, causing you to spontaneously pull out the baking ingredients and get to work. However, if you've decided you're baking these buns for a holiday brunch or to serve guests, you might want to get some of the prep work out of the way. "These buns can be made ahead in a couple of different ways," Rosenhouse notes.
She describes two points when the process can be put on pause. "After letting the dough rise at room temperature (for its first rise), transfer it to the refrigerator overnight. Then roll, fill, and let rise as directed before baking," she instructs. Alternatively, if you want to do as much as possible beforehand, she directs, "You can also prepare the buns and place them in the muffin tin as directed, then wrap and transfer to the refrigerator overnight. Let them come to room temperature and have their final rise in the morning, and you'll be ready to bake." Either way, the result is a pan of hot cinnamon buns ready to devour.
How should you store these gingerbread cinnamon buns?
If you're worried about being able to consume this batch of 9 buns at their peak freshness, we know some people who could help. Otherwise, you can store leftovers and get through them in the next few days (or weeks). Rosenhouse recommends, "Store leftover cinnamon buns in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 3 days, or frozen for up to one month."
If you're choosing the latter option (perhaps so you can enjoy the fruits of your labor at regular intervals throughout the month), she offers some tips for optimal results. "Thaw and bring [the buns] to room temperature before serving, or heat lightly in a 350 F oven until warmed (the icing will melt slightly)." It won't be so dissimilar to the first time you pull the cinnamon buns warm out of the oven and spread the frosting over top!
- For the dough
- ⅓ cup whole milk, lukewarm
- 2 ¼ teaspoon instant yeast
- 3 large eggs
- 3 cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for rolling
- 2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ cup butter, room temperature, divided
- For the filling
- ¼ cup butter, room temperature
- 2 tablespoons molasses
- 1 cup packed dark brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- For the icing
- ¼ cup butter, room temperature
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 ½ cups confectioners' sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- holiday sprinkles or candied ginger
|Calories per Serving
|608
|Total Fat
|27.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|16.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|129.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|84.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|50.9 g
|Sodium
|371.1 mg
|Protein
|8.1 g