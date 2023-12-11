Gingerbread Cinnamon Buns Recipe

There's always space on the table for baked goods, and when it comes to our favorites, cinnamon buns shine big. Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse takes the flavor one step further with these gingerbread cinnamon buns that will delight your taste buds. "These cinnamon buns have holiday season written all over them," she shares and describes, "With Christmas sprinkles or candied ginger on top, they're festive and just decadent enough to satisfy those sweet holiday cravings." There's no reason to categorize this recipe as holiday-only though, and Rosenhouse points out, "If you skip the sprinkles, they're also great to enjoy during any month of the year."

Cinnamon buns might seem intimidating to make, but Rosenhouse comments, "I love that this recipe is simple to put together, can be made the night before to bake fresh in the morning, and the flavors are incredible!" She's not kidding about the flavor either, and she details what you can expect: "The rich, buttery dough soaks up every bit of a molasses-infused butter, enhanced by a mixture of brown sugar and gingerbread spices for a perfectly gooey, decadent cinnamon bun. It's all topped off with a lightly tangy cream cheese icing for an incredibly indulgent breakfast dish."