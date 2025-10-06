Transform Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls With Just 3 Ingredients
Cinnamon rolls are a delicacy all their own, and this four-ingredient apple cinnamon roll recipe takes things to a whole new level. A simple cream cheese and apple topping transforms refrigerated cinnamon roll dough into a masterpiece your guests (or family) won't be able to resist. Serve these buns for breakfast or as a dessert — no one has to know just how easy they were to make.
Freshly made cinnamon buns are always a cause for a celebration. But when those cinnamon buns are garnished with a creamy, tangy, sweet apple pie-like topping that tastes like caramelized apples, you know you're in for a real treat. And according to Ksenia Prints from Thermocookery, once you make this recipe once, you'll never go back to eating plain old cinnamon buns.
What makes these cinnamon buns unique is that just one can of apple pie filling can turn into two different apple preparations. We also use every ingredient that comes in the package, but we recommend that you exercise some caution and taste your sauce first before going all in on the icing packet. With just a touch of creativity, these apple cinnamon rolls will make you feel like you're at a fall festival — or, at the very least, provide that cozy fall feel.
Gather the 4 ingredients for apple cinnamon rolls
To transform one tube of refrigerated Pillsbury Grands cinnamon rolls with icing, you'll additionally need a can of apple pie filling, a block of softened cream cheese, and a teaspoon of ground cinnamon.
Pairs well with 4-ingredient apple cinnamon rolls
Ingredients
- 1 (17.5-ounce) tube refrigerated Pillsbury Grands cinnamon rolls with icing
- 1 (21-ounce) can apple pie filling, divided
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Using an immersion blender, puree half of the apple pie filling until smooth.
- Cut the apple slices in the remaining apple pie filling into chunks.
- Puree softened cream cheese with the pureed apple filling and cinnamon until combined.
- Sweeten the apple/cream cheese with half of the icing packet, or more, to taste.
- Arrange cinnamon rolls in a greased 9x9-inch prepared dish.
- Bake the cinnamon rolls for 20-25 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Cool for 5 minutes.
- Spread the apple/cream cheese puree evenly over the rolls.
- Top the rolls with reserved apple chunks.
- Optionally, transfer the rolls to the fridge to set for 1 hour. Otherwise, if you prefer them warm, serve right away.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|399
|Total Fat
|18.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|28.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|56.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.9 g
|Total Sugars
|11.3 g
|Sodium
|640.0 mg
|Protein
|5.2 g
What other makeovers can you give to store-bought cinnamon rolls?
Plain old cinnamon rolls are good enough on their own, but they can taste a bit dry and boring. With just a few flourishes, we found that it's easy enough to turn store-bought cinnamon rolls into a unique treat that changes every time. If you're into chocolate, press chocolate chips into the dough before baking, and then drizzle with melted chocolate or Nutella in place of icing. You can go the fruity route and add fresh or frozen berries directly into the dough, or embrace the fall spirit and use pumpkin pie filling the same way we did apple pie filling in this recipe.
You can also add cardamom and large sugar crystals to the buns and icing for a Danish touch, or mix the icing packet with matcha and freeze-dried strawberries for a Japanese touch. To make good use of other canned pie fillings, you could follow this recipe as-written but opt for canned blueberry pie filling or cherry pie filling instead of apple.
Is there a way to make these cinnamon rolls dairy-free?
Yes, you can turn the topping on these cinnamon rolls into a dairy or lactose free topping with just a couple of substitutions. First, you'll need to ditch the Pillsbury Grands (which have dairy in both the icing and rolls themselves) in favor of a dairy-free cinnamon roll dough, like Annie's Organic. Then, use a store-bought vegan cream cheese like Kite Hill, Tofutti, or Miyoko's cream cheese, which will give the dessert a very similar tang and texture to its dairy-laden counterpart.
If going all vegan, though, it may be easiest to just use our vegan cinnamon rolls recipe, or even our vegan sweet potato rolls dough. Both will give you a soft, fluffy bun that rises to the challenge, no pun intended. Then, just use the topping we recommend here with a vegan cream cheese, and you're well on your way to enjoying apple cinnamon rolls without dairy.