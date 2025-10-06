Transform Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls With Just 3 Ingredients

By Ksenia Prints  and Tasting Table Staff
Apple cinnamon rolls in baking dish Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cinnamon rolls are a delicacy all their own, and this four-ingredient apple cinnamon roll recipe takes things to a whole new level. A simple cream cheese and apple topping transforms refrigerated cinnamon roll dough into a masterpiece your guests (or family) won't be able to resist. Serve these buns for breakfast or as a dessert — no one has to know just how easy they were to make.

Freshly made cinnamon buns are always a cause for a celebration. But when those cinnamon buns are garnished with a creamy, tangy, sweet apple pie-like topping that tastes like caramelized apples, you know you're in for a real treat. And according to Ksenia Prints from Thermocookery, once you make this recipe once, you'll never go back to eating plain old cinnamon buns. 

What makes these cinnamon buns unique is that just one can of apple pie filling can turn into two different apple preparations. We also use every ingredient that comes in the package, but we recommend that you exercise some caution and taste your sauce first before going all in on the icing packet. With just a touch of creativity, these apple cinnamon rolls will make you feel like you're at a fall festival — or, at the very least, provide that cozy fall feel.

Gather the 4 ingredients for apple cinnamon rolls

Apple cinnamon roll ingredients Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

To transform one tube of refrigerated Pillsbury Grands cinnamon rolls with icing, you'll additionally need a can of apple pie filling, a block of softened cream cheese, and a teaspoon of ground cinnamon. 

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Oven set to 375 F Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Step 2: Puree some of the apple pie filling

Hand holding an jar of apple filling Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Using an immersion blender, puree half of the apple pie filling until smooth.

Step 3: Chop the remaining apple pie filling

Cut apple slices on a cutting board with knife and small plate Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Cut the apple slices in the remaining apple pie filling into chunks.

Step 4: Add cream cheese to the apple puree

Hand holding an immersion blender in a jar of cream Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Puree softened cream cheese with the pureed apple filling and cinnamon until combined.

Step 5: Sweeten the cream cheese mixture with the icing packet

Hand holding a jar of cream Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Sweeten the apple/cream cheese with half of the icing packet, or more, to taste.

Step 6: Transfer cinnamon buns to pan

Tray of raw cinnamon buns Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Arrange cinnamon rolls in a greased 9x9-inch prepared dish.

Step 7: Bake the cinnamon rolls

Baked, unfrosted cinnamon rolls in baking dish Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Bake the cinnamon rolls for 20-25 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Cool for 5 minutes.

Step 8: Top with apple cream cheese spread

Tray of cinnamon buns topped with cream cheese spread Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Spread the apple/cream cheese puree evenly over the rolls.

Step 9: Top with apple chunks

Topping cinnamon buns with apple pieces Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Top the rolls with reserved apple chunks.

Step 10: Serve the apple cinnamon rolls

Hands holding a tray of cinnamon buns Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Optionally, transfer the rolls to the fridge to set for 1 hour. Otherwise, if you prefer them warm, serve right away.

Pairs well with 4-ingredient apple cinnamon rolls

4-Ingredient Apple Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

No Ratings
Print

With a tube of Pillsbury Grands cinnamon rolls and just three other ingredients, you can whip up a batch of apple cinnamon rolls just in time for fall.

Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
20
minutes
servings
8
Servings
Cinnamon buns in baking tray
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 (17.5-ounce) tube refrigerated Pillsbury Grands cinnamon rolls with icing
  • 1 (21-ounce) can apple pie filling, divided
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
  2. Using an immersion blender, puree half of the apple pie filling until smooth.
  3. Cut the apple slices in the remaining apple pie filling into chunks.
  4. Puree softened cream cheese with the pureed apple filling and cinnamon until combined.
  5. Sweeten the apple/cream cheese with half of the icing packet, or more, to taste.
  6. Arrange cinnamon rolls in a greased 9x9-inch prepared dish.
  7. Bake the cinnamon rolls for 20-25 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Cool for 5 minutes.
  8. Spread the apple/cream cheese puree evenly over the rolls.
  9. Top the rolls with reserved apple chunks.
  10. Optionally, transfer the rolls to the fridge to set for 1 hour. Otherwise, if you prefer them warm, serve right away.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 399
Total Fat 18.0 g
Saturated Fat 7.8 g
Trans Fat 0.3 g
Cholesterol 28.6 mg
Total Carbohydrates 56.0 g
Dietary Fiber 0.9 g
Total Sugars 11.3 g
Sodium 640.0 mg
Protein 5.2 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What other makeovers can you give to store-bought cinnamon rolls?

Apple cinnamon roll on plate Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Plain old cinnamon rolls are good enough on their own, but they can taste a bit dry and boring. With just a few flourishes, we found that it's easy enough to turn store-bought cinnamon rolls into a unique treat that changes every time. If you're into chocolate, press chocolate chips into the dough before baking, and then drizzle with melted chocolate or Nutella in place of icing. You can go the fruity route and add fresh or frozen berries directly into the dough, or embrace the fall spirit and use pumpkin pie filling the same way we did apple pie filling in this recipe.

You can also add cardamom and large sugar crystals to the buns and icing for a Danish touch, or mix the icing packet with matcha and freeze-dried strawberries for a Japanese touch. To make good use of other canned pie fillings, you could follow this recipe as-written but opt for canned blueberry pie filling or cherry pie filling instead of apple.

Is there a way to make these cinnamon rolls dairy-free?

One cinnamon bun on a small plate in front of tray of cinnamon buns Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Yes, you can turn the topping on these cinnamon rolls into a dairy or lactose free topping with just a couple of substitutions. First, you'll need to ditch the Pillsbury Grands (which have dairy in both the icing and rolls themselves) in favor of a dairy-free cinnamon roll dough, like Annie's Organic. Then, use a store-bought vegan cream cheese like Kite Hill, Tofutti, or Miyoko's cream cheese, which will give the dessert a very similar tang and texture to its dairy-laden counterpart.

If going all vegan, though, it may be easiest to just use our vegan cinnamon rolls recipe, or even our vegan sweet potato rolls dough. Both will give you a soft, fluffy bun that rises to the challenge, no pun intended. Then, just use the topping we recommend here with a vegan cream cheese, and you're well on your way to enjoying apple cinnamon rolls without dairy.

Read More Recipes

Recommended