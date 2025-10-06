Transform Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls With Just 3 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cinnamon rolls are a delicacy all their own, and this four-ingredient apple cinnamon roll recipe takes things to a whole new level. A simple cream cheese and apple topping transforms refrigerated cinnamon roll dough into a masterpiece your guests (or family) won't be able to resist. Serve these buns for breakfast or as a dessert — no one has to know just how easy they were to make.

Freshly made cinnamon buns are always a cause for a celebration. But when those cinnamon buns are garnished with a creamy, tangy, sweet apple pie-like topping that tastes like caramelized apples, you know you're in for a real treat. And according to Ksenia Prints from Thermocookery, once you make this recipe once, you'll never go back to eating plain old cinnamon buns.

What makes these cinnamon buns unique is that just one can of apple pie filling can turn into two different apple preparations. We also use every ingredient that comes in the package, but we recommend that you exercise some caution and taste your sauce first before going all in on the icing packet. With just a touch of creativity, these apple cinnamon rolls will make you feel like you're at a fall festival — or, at the very least, provide that cozy fall feel.