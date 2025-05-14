Our Breakfast Fruit Pizza Recipe Will Start Your Morning Sweet
Any fruit pizza is a good pizza — but fruit pizza with a cinnamon roll crust? Now that's a show-stopping brunch entree. This recipe for breakfast fruit pizza, brought to us by developer Miriam Hahn, uses a simple can of cinnamon rolls that is pressed into a pizza pan, then baked until it becomes a pillowy base that's warm and soft with cinnamon sweetness in every bite. The next layer is a creamy maple vanilla cream cheese spread that melts into the crust adding just right texture, and the fresh berry topping with a touch of mint completes the stunning creation. You can use even mix up the fruit based on what is in season, though berries make for a timeless and crowd-pleasing addition.
"This is definitely one of those recipes that looks harder to make than it is," Hahn says. "It's perfect for baby or bridal showers, birthday breakfasts, potluck brunches, Mother's Day brunch, graduation brunches, or slumber party breakfasts." It's also great for any old Saturday morning, when you want to whip up something a little extra special but without any extra hassle.
Gather the ingredients for breakfast fruit pizza with cinnamon roll crust
To make this recipe, you don't need to worry about making your own cinnamon roll dough — a simple can from the store will do the trick. Then head to the produce aisle and pick up blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, and fresh mint. You'll want to buy the fruit as close to the day you'll be serving the fruit pizza as possible so as to retain optimal freshness. Stop by the dairy aisle and add whipped cream cheese to your cart. Then finish off your store visit with some maple syrup and vanilla.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Spray a pizza pan with cooking spray
Spray a 10-inch round pizza pan with cooking spray.
Step 3: Add cinnamon roll strips to pan
Unroll the cinnamon roll dough and cover the pizza pan with the cinnamon roll strips, making sure to lay the strips cinnamon-side up.
Step 4: Press and flatten the cinnamon roll strips
With your hands, press and flatten the strips to fill the pan.
Step 5: Bake the cinnamon roll crust
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, and then let cool in the pan for 10 minutes.
Step 6: Combine cream cheese, maple syrup, and vanilla
Meanwhile, add the cream cheese, maple syrup, and vanilla to a bowl and stir to combine. Cover and put in the fridge until ready to use.
Step 7: Trim the cinnamon roll crust
Transfer the crust to a board or serving platter and round corners with a sharp knife to fine-tune the pizza circle, if needed.
Step 8: Spread on the cream cheese layer
Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the crust.
Step 9: Slice the pizza
Slice the crust into 8 slices.
Step 10: Distribute the berries and serve the fruit pizza
Distribute blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, sliced strawberries, and mint evenly onto each pizza slice. Serve right away.
What to serve with breakfast fruit pizza with cinnamon roll crust
What are tips for making perfect fruit pizza?
There are several tips when making this fruit pizza recipe to ensure it comes out just right. For starters, the cinnamon roll strips will need to be pressed together to avoid gaps, otherwise the cream cheese filling will leak through. Also, because the pizza pan is a circle, it will be necessary to trim some of the pieces to fit the shape. If needed, you can use a rolling pin to flatten it out if you prefer. Make sure to place the strips with the cinnamon side up so the cinnamon stays intact and melts into the cream cheese layer. If you are using brick cream cheese instead of whipped cream cheese, you may need to combine the cream cheese, maple syrup, and vanilla with a hand mixer, or at least give the cream cheese time to come to room temperature.
Be sure and let the cinnamon rolls cool before adding the cream cheese layer so that it doesn't get runny. After you wash the fruit, either let it dry thoroughly in a colander, or lightly pat it dry with a clean tea towel. Cut the pizza before adding the fruit. It will be much prettier when each fruit piece is whole instead of some of them being cut. When adding the fruit to the pizza, start with the larger pieces first and fill in with the smaller pieces. For the strawberries, you can leave the green leaves on for color or remove them.
How can I switch up this breakfast fruit pizza recipe?
There are many variations to this breakfast fruit pizza recipe. Starting with the crust, you can use either sugar cookie dough, crescent roll dough, or biscuits. If you use biscuits, it will be best to cut them in half so they don't sit too high. For the cream cheese layer, adding fresh citrus zest is a nice option to brighten the flavor. Instead of maple syrup, you can use honey or agave, or try a flavored syrup like almond or strawberry.
For the fruit, you can incorporate other fruits with the berries or substitute fruits that are in season. If you want to add a tropical flair to your fruit pizza, go with pineapple, mango, and coconut. Peaches, kiwi, figs, cherries, and pomegranate seeds also work great. You can also add toppers like chopped nuts or homemade granola to add some crunch. Packaged cinnamon rolls usually come with an icing packet, which can be drizzled over the top. Or, serve the pizza with small pitchers of honey, chocolate syrup, hot fudge sauce, or fruit glaze so guests can add their topping of choice.