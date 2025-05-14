Our Breakfast Fruit Pizza Recipe Will Start Your Morning Sweet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Any fruit pizza is a good pizza — but fruit pizza with a cinnamon roll crust? Now that's a show-stopping brunch entree. This recipe for breakfast fruit pizza, brought to us by developer Miriam Hahn, uses a simple can of cinnamon rolls that is pressed into a pizza pan, then baked until it becomes a pillowy base that's warm and soft with cinnamon sweetness in every bite. The next layer is a creamy maple vanilla cream cheese spread that melts into the crust adding just right texture, and the fresh berry topping with a touch of mint completes the stunning creation. You can use even mix up the fruit based on what is in season, though berries make for a timeless and crowd-pleasing addition.

"This is definitely one of those recipes that looks harder to make than it is," Hahn says. "It's perfect for baby or bridal showers, birthday breakfasts, potluck brunches, Mother's Day brunch, graduation brunches, or slumber party breakfasts." It's also great for any old Saturday morning, when you want to whip up something a little extra special but without any extra hassle.