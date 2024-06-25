The Ideal Temperature For Washing Fruits And Vegetables

Produce may house pesticides, insects, dirt, or germs from multiple handlers, so it's always a good idea to give them a good wash before consuming. Although washing fruits and vegetables seems fairly straightforward, there's more to it than meets the eye. In fact, you've probably heard of the many dos and don'ts for washing produce. For example, don't wash fruits and vegetables with soap (use baking soda instead), and don't wash produce in advance, to prevent spoilage. Aside from which cleaning ingredients to employ, if any, and the best time to clean berries and greens, the ideal water temperature is equally important.

If you've ever debated whether to turn the water on hot or cold when washing fruits and vegetables before settling for room temperature, you're off to a good start. Lukewarm and cool water are often the best choices but can vary depending on the type of produce.