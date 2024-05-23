Here's Why You Should Avoid Washing Fruit With Soap

Safe handling of fruit begins at the market. Choose produce that is undamaged and keep it away from any raw meat in your cart. At home, proper storage helps keep fruit fresh, so it's a good idea to learn how to best store each kind of fruit in order to avoid any mistakes. Again, keep your fruit away from raw meat in the fridge and on the counter, and make sure your knives and cutting boards are sanitized before using them.

When it comes to cleaning fruit, first wash your hands with soap and water, then wash your fruit under running water. You can use a clean scrub brush on firm fruit, but using your hands on softer fruit will suffice. If you buy pre-washed fruit (and it is labeled as such on the package), you can skip this step.

And what about other popular methods of cleaning fruit, like adding baking soda or using a vinegar solution? While there's no harm in using them, they're not necessary, either. So skip the extra steps, give your fruit a good scrub under running water, and enjoy.