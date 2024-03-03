Pull-Apart Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

These pull-apart gingerbread cinnamon rolls were born "for fans of cinnamon rolls and gingerbread," says recipe developer Kara Barrett. "I find that traditional cinnamon rolls are too sweet for my taste," Barrett says about her inspiration for this bake, which she instead describes as "buttery, with notes of ginger and cinnamon, and not overly sweet."

This pull-apart loaf comes together with a yeasted dough, which is technically possible to knead by hand if you're willing to put some elbow grease. However, Barrett highly recommends using a stand mixer. "Be patient as you are making the dough," she advises. "It takes time to come together and add the butter, but the payoff is worth it." Conveniently, she points out that you can essentially "cut the work in two" by prepping the dough at night, letting it rest while you sleep, and then shaping and baking the rolls in the morning. In the end, "you may find this recipe easier than traditional cinnamon rolls" since you're creating a loaf rather than perfect spirals, Barrett says. "A fluffy and tasty treat for a cold winter day," these pillowy pull-apart rolls are the ideal accompaniment to your morning cup of coffee.