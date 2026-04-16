21 Recipes That Prove Coffee Belongs In Dessert

Nothing's better than waking up to a freshly brewed cup of coffee, and it's hard not to love an after-dinner espresso. But who says that coffee's only for drinking? It's also one of our favorite ingredients to use in a variety of desserts. It works so well because it creates a beautiful flavor balance: The coffee's bitterness offers complexity to the typical sweetness found in desserts. And if you already love drinking coffee, then a coffee-spiked dessert is sure to appeal to you as well.

That's why we've rounded up our all-time most delicious coffee dessert recipes so you can try these sweet treats for yourself. Of course, there are the classic coffee desserts, like tiramisu and coffee cake, but we've also included less expected coffee-flavored dessert dishes, like gelato and even a frosting that can elevate any other baked goods you decide to make. Once you try out some of these recipes, you'll realize that the coffee beans you have in your pantry are a lot more versatile than you may have thought.