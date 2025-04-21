Tiramisu Cannoli: An Italian Hybrid Dessert Recipe

Cannoli are delicious Italian treats from the region of Sicily. It's hard to pin down their origins, but it's known that in 70 B.C., the ancient Roman orator Marcus Tullius Cicero wrote of a dessert made from a flour cylinder filled with a sweet, milk-based filling. Cannoli have been around for centuries and surely morphed over the years, and now various types of this decadent, sweet dessert are available in Sicily, all over Italy, and in many parts of the world. Cannoli can be found in Italian bakeries in the United States (try ordering one cannolo and see what happens, as that's the singular form of the plural Italian word cannoli), and cannoli filling can easily be made at home.

While there's nothing like traditional Sicilian cannoli, cooks abroad sometimes draw inspiration from fusion cuisine to create something new. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for tiramisu cannoli that blends elements from traditional cannoli and tiramisu, an Italian coffee-flavored dessert. A small quantity of strong espresso is added to the filling to give it a signature taste and a darker color. Rather than a ricotta-only filling, this cannoli filling also contains mascarpone and freshly whipped cream to channel the rich and creamy elements of tiramisu. The filling makes just enough for eight cannoli, so don't go overboard with the taste testing. We promise that waiting for the delicious finished result will be worth it.