Why You Should Strain Store-Bought Ricotta Before Using It In Baked Goods

Ricotta is a secret weapon in baking for providing an addictive creamy texture in deliciously balanced treats. You can use ricotta as a tasty filling or mix it directly into batters for an added tanginess in your desserts. However, if you're using a store-bought ricotta, you should take a few extra steps to guarantee your dishes have the best texture and flavor. American-made ricotta is a little different than Italian ricotta. The ricotta you'll find at your local grocery store is typically made with milk and some additives, which results in a higher moisture product.

You can remove some of this excess moisture by straining your ricotta. If you fail to strain the ricotta properly, excess moisture will find its way into your dish and risk making your baked goods soggy. Cakes and crusts struggle to hold up to the heaviness of the moisture from the cheese. Straining also makes it thicker, creamier, and more potent in flavor. Of course, you can always bypass this by trying your hand at making homemade ricotta. Some recipes, like this cannoli cupcake from Tasting Table, call directly for the strained ricotta. But if your recipe doesn't call for it, it's still wise to strain it anyway.