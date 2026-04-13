10 Best Tips For Perfect Prime Rib, From 5 Celebrity Chefs

Dinner's ready, the table is set, and at its center sits a succulent prime rib that took 5 hours of your life to prepare. Brimming with anticipation, you pick up the carving knife and fork and begin slicing, only to find the interior undercooked. There's nothing worse than putting hours into something, only to mess it up. But sadly, this happens more often than you realize. Prime rib, to put it plainly, is hard to get right. And there are several reasons why.

You can under-salt and season it, forget to let it reach room temperature, overcook it, or forget to let it rest. And those are just a few of the missteps cooks commonly fall victim to. Luckily, we've found some celebrity chefs willing to rescue your roast. You don't have to settle for a subpar experience. Below, we've compiled the best tips for perfect prime rib.

These time-tested tips come from chefs Jean-George Vongerichten, who heads PRIME Steakhouse at the Bellagio and Jean George's Steakhouse at ARIA in Las Vegas, Michelin Star-winner Joe Isidori, who just opened his forth Arthur & Sons location in Palm Beach, Kent Rollins, host of the Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy" and co-host of the "Cowboy Coffee Hour Podcast," along with chef Daniel Boulud, owner of the prime rib trolley at La Tete d'Or, and chef, author and founder of The Robert Irvine Foundation, Robert Irvine.