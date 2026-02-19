I Asked 5 Chefs For The Best Seasonings For Prime Rib

Prime rib is one of the most luxurious pieces of meat you can buy. Tender, rich, and full of flavor; it's a cut that's usually reserved for special occasions. While you may choose to make a night of it and head out to some of the best restaurants that serve prime rib with all the extra sauces and sides, every now and then it's nice to stay in and prepare the cut yourself. Now, the question is what do you need to cook it, and how do you get a perfectly tender, flavorful prime rib?

Selecting the cut and the cooking method is crucial but deciding how you want to season the meat might be just as important. You might be a minimalist who prefers a simple combination of salt and cracked black pepper, or maybe you prefer a lot of depth and flavor that comes from a complicated rub with several different herbs and spices. Turns out both work well. It just depends on what you're in the mood for. Several chefs were nice enough to share their opinions about which seasonings work best with prime rib's tender and juicy qualities. Now you no longer need to wonder if the intense flavor of berbere spice is better than a hearty pastrami rub.