The Chef-Approved Method For Perfectly Tender, And Flavorful Prime Rib Every Time

Prime rib is the ultimate choice for elevated dinners and large-scale get togethers. It's a large, luxurious, and often pricey cut, so you want to make sure you get the most bang for your buck every time. Considering this is a higher-end cut of meat, you'll want to make sure you give it the proper care and attention when cooking. All overcooked meat is sad, but committing all that time to roast a prime rib only to end up with a dried-out and tough bite is especially depressing.

We spoke with expert K.C. Gulbro, chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef and owner of FoxFire restaurant in New York State, to get his professional opinion on the best cooking method for prime rib. He says, "My favorite, and how we do it at FoxFire, is the reverse sear method. It allows for the perfect balance of flavor, tenderness, and texture." This method got its name because it reverses the typical way people cook their meat, which is searing it in a pan on the stovetop first, and then finishing off the cooking process in the oven.