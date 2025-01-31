The Chef-Approved Method For Perfectly Tender, And Flavorful Prime Rib Every Time
Prime rib is the ultimate choice for elevated dinners and large-scale get togethers. It's a large, luxurious, and often pricey cut, so you want to make sure you get the most bang for your buck every time. Considering this is a higher-end cut of meat, you'll want to make sure you give it the proper care and attention when cooking. All overcooked meat is sad, but committing all that time to roast a prime rib only to end up with a dried-out and tough bite is especially depressing.
We spoke with expert K.C. Gulbro, chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef and owner of FoxFire restaurant in New York State, to get his professional opinion on the best cooking method for prime rib. He says, "My favorite, and how we do it at FoxFire, is the reverse sear method. It allows for the perfect balance of flavor, tenderness, and texture." This method got its name because it reverses the typical way people cook their meat, which is searing it in a pan on the stovetop first, and then finishing off the cooking process in the oven.
Chef Gulbro's guide to reverse searing
The nice thing about going the reverse-sear route is you can keep a closer eye on the surface-crisping process, giving you a little more control over your meat and limiting any risks to over-cooking.
K.C. Gulbro was kind enough to share his secret sauce (pssst ... it's dijon) for cooking restaurant-worthy prime rib. He begins by slathering the prime rib in the mustard, and then seasoning generously with salt and pepper, along with a herb and garlic oil blend. If you're looking for added spice, chef Gulbro recommends finishing "with a rub of Montreal steak-seasoning for an added kick." Our slow-roast prime rib recipe goes for a mix of salt, pepper, mustard powder, sumac, garlic, and rosemary for the rub.
Next, chef Gulbro says to slow roast your prime rib the traditional way, at 225 degrees Fahrenheit, until the internal temperature is 120-125 degrees Fahrenheit — which should take about three to four hours. The meat then rests for 20-30 minutes to help the juices redistribute. Lastly, the chef says to "finish by searing the prime rib at a high heat (500 degrees Fahrenheit) for just a few minutes. This creates a delicious crispy crust with a tender interior." Considering prime rib requires a lot of time to cook and comes at a steeper price tag, there's no denying it's a high-maintenance cut of beef, however, once you get that juicy tender first bite, maybe chased with a delicious Cabernet, the added effort becomes well worth it.