Garlic Oil Is The Bold Way To Infuse Your Favorite Dishes With More Flavor

Garlic is known for its pungent aroma and robust flavor, but this ingredient has the power to add flavor to dishes beyond simply incorporating a clove or two. With garlic oil, you can enhance recipes with a more subtle garlic flavor. While you will still enjoy the flavor of garlic, it will not have the same punch that raw garlic packs.

Garlic oil is exactly what it sounds like, a potent infusion of garlic into oil. Typically made by heating garlic cloves in oil until they release their essence, this process imbues the oil with a rich, aromatic flavor. Alternatively, add garlic to olive oil to infuse before straining the softened cloves out of the oil some two to five days later.

To create your own batch of garlic oil, start by gently heating the oil in a pan. Next, add smashed or chopped garlic cloves, allowing them to simmer over low heat until they turn golden brown. Be sure to keep a close watch as garlic can quickly burn, leaving the oil with a bitter flavor. Once achieved, strain the oil to remove any solids, leaving behind just the flavorful oil. While homemade garlic oil is straightforward to prepare, it's also readily available in stores for those seeking convenience without sacrificing quality.