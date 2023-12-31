Blended Garlic And Oil Make A Versatile, Flavor-Packed Paste

Every capable home cook knows to always keep a supply of cooking oil and garlic. The latter is a reliable pantry staple for packing a dish with both nutrients and flavor. Cooking oil not only adds nutrients and flavor to dishes, it also helps food get cooked and keeps it from sticking to the pan. But if you want a more convenient way of using both, blend raw garlic with oil to create an easy-to-use garlic paste.

Simply put peeled garlic cloves in a blender, add enough oil to cover them, and blend everything into a purée so the garlic releases its full flavor. Add a pinch of salt for extra taste. For a smaller batch, chop the garlic into tiny pieces first then grind them with a mortar and pestle. It's better to use wooden tools for this, though, as the alkaline surfaces of a marble mortar and pestle neutralize the garlic's acidity, leading to diminished flavor. Add the oil after grinding the garlic for easier clean-up. For best results, go with olive oil. Not only does it make chopping garlic a breeze, their flavors pair well together and they make a nutritious combo.

Having garlic paste around can cut down your cooking time considerably. You don't have to peel and chop garlic whenever you need it for a dish; simply use the paste in the same way you would fresh minced garlic. It's also easy to spread so you'll get an even distribution of that lovely garlicky flavor.