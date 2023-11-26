The Olive Oil Hack That Makes Chopping Fresh Garlic Easier

Adding garlic to a dish is a surefire way of elevating its taste; even rice gets a tasty burst of flavor from it. Chopping or mincing fresh garlic can be a chore, though. Aside from the labor involved, dealing with its stickiness as the pieces cling to the knife, your fingers, and the chopping board prolongs the cooking prep. What's also sticky is its pungent smell that you can't seem to wash off from your hands. However, while resorting to jarred, dried, or powdered garlic is convenient, nothing beats the fresh variety when it comes to imparting a robust flavor and aroma to food. It's also healthier overall since its nutrients and active compounds aren't diluted by preservatives.

To make the process of chopping and mincing fresh garlic more pleasant, turn to olive oil. It contains lipids, which loosen the bond that forms between the skin and chopped or crushed garlic. Known scientifically as a disulfide bridge, this bond develops once the sulfur-containing compounds in garlic, known as mercaptan, connect with the sulfur-containing compounds in the skin, which are called cysteine or methionine. In short: Garlic reacts with your skin and sticks to it. That bond is also responsible for how persistently the garlic's strong smell sticks to the skin.

To combat this, use some olive oil to coat peeled garlic cloves, as well as the blade of your knife and your fingertips. You can also rely on olive oil spray for a cleaner application and to avoid slippery spillage.