Fried Onions Add The Perfect Crunch To Your Sauteed Veggies

Sauteing vegetables is one of the easiest and quickest ways to get your required servings of veggies — you can use them as a side dish or make a huge serving so it becomes your main meal. This cooking method is also a great way of using any leftover produce you have in the fridge. Rather than letting them go to waste, chop them up into thin slices and toss them in a wok with some olive oil or butter until they become tender-crisp. But aside from using the "from the ground up" method when sauteing to give your vegetables that ideal texture, you can top them with fried onions so you get an even more delectable crunch with each bite. As a bonus, fried onions add a savory sweetness to any dish, thanks to how they caramelize as they cook in oil — which also provides a delicious aroma and turns your simple sauteed dish into a gourmet experience.

You can easily grab a bag of this crispy garnish the next time you're doing your grocery shopping. Otherwise, it's simple enough to fry your own thin slices and small rings of onions. In fact, you can make fried onions in the microwave in just minutes, and you won't have much to clean up afterward. In addition to keeping them on hand in your kitchen to spruce up your sauteed veggies, you can similarly use them on your vegetable soup, stir-fries, and salads.