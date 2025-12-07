For Perfect Prime Rib Every Time, Always Use This Kitchen Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A plate of slow-roasted prime rib is a decadent dinner that takes some care and finesse to properly prepare. Between choosing the right cut, using a flavorful spice rub, and cooking your meat low and slow until it reaches an optimal level of doneness, there's a lot for you to consider. But, of all the tips you need to make the best prime rib, having a meat thermometer on hand is the most essential. Using the kitchen tool will ensure your beef is cooked to the correct internal temperature to prevent the risk of either over or undercooking.

Using a reliable meat thermometer like helps you to achieve the ideal roasting temperature for tender prime rib, which is around 120 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare and between 115 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit for rare. Rather than attempt to guess the proper timing or proceed based solely on the weight of your meat, a thermometer gives you the exact temperature in real time as your prime rib cooks. Accuracy is key when it comes to internal temperatures, not just to gauge the doneness of your prime rib but also to ensure food safety of any cooked meats.

It's not vital to use a super high-tech, bluetooth enabled meat thermometer or anything that's particularly fancy. A simple and accurate tool like the ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer is all you need. However, when it comes to placement and setting, there are a few tips to keep in mind for a delicious prime rib cooked to your preferred temperature.