For Better Prime Rib, Let The Meat Breathe (The Results Are In The Crust)

When you make prime rib, you want it to be perfect. To get there, one small step that goes a long way is letting your beef breathe. With beef prices higher than ever, prime rib is even more of a delicacy than normal, which means you don't want your money to go to waste on a result that leaves you wanting more. Every step in the process is essential, which is why we spoke to chef Brett Reichler to get his eight tips you need for perfect prime rib every time. And one of the first things he told us to do was to let the meat "breathe" by having it sit out in the fridge overnight.

"You're not dry-aging at this point, just getting air on it," Reichler adds. "Especially if it's been in the supermarket in Cryovac, in its own blood." This is important because getting the exterior of your prime rib as dry as possible will help it develop a better crust when you cook it. To get there, the chef recommends leaving your prime rib unwrapped and uncovered in the fridge for up to three days.

Then, on the day of cooking, the meat should go to the counter to get some fresh air before going into the oven. That's because bringing it up to a warmer temperature before going in the oven will help it cook more evenly. Reichler also recommends about an hour of rest at room temperature. Even though your prime rib will still be cold at this point, it should still make a difference.