The Steak-To-Seasoning Ratio You Need To Memorize

Cooking a delicious steak means taking a high-quality cut of beef and transforming it into a sensory experience. With an impressive list of different cuts of steak and a variety of cooking methods (from sous vide to reverse sear), no matter how you cook it, a steak is incomplete without a proper seasoning. Whether you enjoy spicing it up with creative flavors like maple bourbon or whether you fall squarely in the camp that steak only needs salt and pepper, we can generally agree that the amount of seasoning makes a big difference to the final product. Thankfully, it's easy to know how much to use as long as you keep this simple ratio in your back pocket: 1 tablespoon of seasoning to every pound of steak.

Though it's not a strict rule, this ratio is an easy way to account for the size of the beef you're working with and the goal of evenly seasoning it on all sides. You should always tweak your seasoning based on your personal preferences (it is your meal after all), but a tablespoon per pound is a good place to start. Another thing to keep in mind is that this ratio is specific to steak, which is tougher than other meats. If you try the same with ground beef or chicken, you'll likely face some serious over-salting. A good tip to have on hand for those moments is that a squeeze of lemon is all you need to fix overly salty foods.