How Long Should You Cook Steak Bites In An Air Fryer?
Cooking a whole steak in the air fryer doesn't take long, as you only need 10 to 14 minutes to achieve a medium-done slab of meat. But the method that takes even less time? Cooking steak bites in the air fryer. If you toss cubes of meat in your device at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, it should only take about six minutes for them to cook to medium doneness, or to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. If you like them medium-rare, you'll only need around five minutes until they achieve the ideal temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit.
This timeframe applies to bites tossed in seasonings, rubs, and marinades, whether you're using a tenderizing marinade, a traditional Italian one, or a tangy pickle brine and buttermilk soak. If you want to cover your steak pieces in a breading beforehand, however, you'll need to tack on a few extra minutes so the meat can reach the same level of doneness and the coating can get golden and crispy. For medium breaded steak bites, aim for 9 minutes in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. These timeframes also assume that you're preheating your appliance, which not only makes the process more efficient, but helps give your meat (sans breading) a little sear on the outside.
How to cook steak bites in the air fryer
While air fryer steak bites cook quickly, you'll want to make sure to stay near your device while it's doing its thing. About halfway through cooking, which is only after three minutes of air frying for medium doneness cubes, pull the basket out and flip them with a spatula or a set of tongs. If your bites have a breaded coating and you'd rather not mess with it, you can just shake the basket halfway through air frying. Before you get to this point, though, make sure to first place your cubes in the basket in one even layer, as any overlap may prevent them from cooking properly. Also, try to cut your meat into evenly sized pieces so they finish air frying at the same time.
If you're not going with breaded cubes, you can either marinate your bites ahead of time, or season them and coat them with a sauce after they're done. For the former option, take your meat straight from the container it was marinated in and place it in the air fryer. But for the latter, you'll likely want to toss the pieces in oil before seasoning so the spices stick. After your seasoned steak bites are done, why not flavor them up with a yummy garlic butter sauce with herbs and red pepper flakes?