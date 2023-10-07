How Long Should You Cook Steak Bites In An Air Fryer?

Cooking a whole steak in the air fryer doesn't take long, as you only need 10 to 14 minutes to achieve a medium-done slab of meat. But the method that takes even less time? Cooking steak bites in the air fryer. If you toss cubes of meat in your device at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, it should only take about six minutes for them to cook to medium doneness, or to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. If you like them medium-rare, you'll only need around five minutes until they achieve the ideal temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

This timeframe applies to bites tossed in seasonings, rubs, and marinades, whether you're using a tenderizing marinade, a traditional Italian one, or a tangy pickle brine and buttermilk soak. If you want to cover your steak pieces in a breading beforehand, however, you'll need to tack on a few extra minutes so the meat can reach the same level of doneness and the coating can get golden and crispy. For medium breaded steak bites, aim for 9 minutes in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. These timeframes also assume that you're preheating your appliance, which not only makes the process more efficient, but helps give your meat (sans breading) a little sear on the outside.